Nashville Billiard & Patio Expands Showroom Just in Time for Outdoor Patio Furniture
Just in time for the patio furniture season, Nashville Billiard & Patio announces a major expansion of its showroom, with a vast selection of outdoor patio furniture, pool and game tables and home entertainment products for sale, many on sale
Cliff Gilchrist, co-owner of Nashville Billiard & Patio, said, "We are so excited about the additional space. We now have the room to offer our showroom customers more outdoor and patio furniture than ever before, including the debut of an array of brand new items for sale. We've expanded into new categories, capitalizing on trends we discuss with our customers every day."
The new space allows Nashville Billiard & Patio to carry more products for customers to experience right in the showroom, ranging from kitchen and bar stools, arcade games and home theater seating; to the luxury outdoor deep seating patio sets and chairs that feature plush cushions and spacious seating - and everything in between - many on sale.
"It's important to be able to actually sink into the luxury deep seating, and get a feel for the true comfort and value of the high quality outdoor patio furniture we'll deliver to your home," Gilchrist adds. "Online shopping is great, but when it's decision time, nothing beats the showroom experience."
ABOUT NASHVILLE BILLIARD & PATIO
Founded in 1953 as a billiard service and supply company, Nashville Billiard & Patio is a family-owned and operated business that has grown into one of the premiere retailers of high quality pool tables, patio furniture, home theater seating, shuffleboards, and all manner of home entertainment. Delivery is free, serving Middle Tennessee, including Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, Belle Meade, Gallatin, Lebanon, Spring Hill, Columbia, Green Hills, Leiper's Fork, Murfreesboro, Clarskville, Smyrna, La Vergne, Hopkinsville, Nolensville, Hermitage, Pulaski, and Huntsville, AL; and beyond.
Nashville Billiard & Patio is centrally located in Nashville's 8th Avenue South District Near the Revitalized 12th Avenue South and Melrose Shopping/Entertainment Destinations, Nashville, TN.
For more information call Ronnie, Glen or Cliff Gilchrist at 615-254-7882
or browse the website:
http://www.nashvillebilliard.com/
Media release and posting by http://www.lisachapman.com
Contact
Lisa Chapman
***@lisachapman.com
