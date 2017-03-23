News By Tag
Bellevue Dentists at Brookside Dental Listed as USA Top Dentists 2017
Bellevue Cosmetic Dentists honored as USA Top Dentists for seventh consecutive year.
Dr. Cynthia Pauley and Dr. Brian Cave first achieved a top dentist listing in 2011 and most recently received the award in 2016 prior to this year's honor. This excellent guide to the top general dentists, top cosmetic dentists, and top specialists in dentistry throughout the United States is based on peer review and peer votes. Dentists that have first hand knowledge of these two Bellevue Dentists and their superior work will have voted for them to receive recognition listings on USA Top Dentists. This is considered a high honor in the dentistry arena since top dentist listings cannot be purchased and there is not any payment required for the honor of being listed at USA Top Dentists.
Additional information about these Bellevue Dentists may be obtained on their website at https://www.brooksidedental.com or on their dentistry blog. Excellent examples of their superior cosmetic dentistry can be seen on their Smile Gallary at https://www.brooksidedental.com/
Media Contact
Dr. Cynthia Pauley Brookside Dental Bellevue WA
425.643.2818
***@brooksidedental.com
