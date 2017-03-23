Hollywood Riviera Studios Partners With Two Men And A Truck To Make Mother's Day Special

Contact

Sue Berry

sberry@hollywoodrivierastudios.com

***@hollywoodrivierastudios.com Sue Berrysberry@hollywoodrivierastudios.com

End

-- Hollywood Riviera Studios is partnering with Two Men and a Truck to support single moms in need. As part of its "Movers for Moms" program, the Torrance-based Two Men and a Truck are distributing special boxes to local businesses to collect essential care items for women staying in local shelters. Hollywood Riviera Studios will be collecting new items that are beneficial for moms living in local domestic abuse and homeless shelters.When Two Men and a Truck owner Chantal Rose approached HRS with the idea of helping support the Torrance community, they didn't even need to think about it. "All I wanted to know was how soon they could deliver the boxes to start filling them up", says Sue Berry, Director of Marketing and Development.2016 was a record breaking year with more than 285,000 items collected and donated to shelters across the country. Hollywood Riviera Studios is very happy to be a part of this partnership and truly hopes to help moms celebrate Mother's Day. If you would like to participate, bring unused items to Hollywood Riviera Studios Monday through Friday from 9-5 before May 14, 2017. Item suggestions would be beauty and hairstyling products, pillows, blankets and toiletries.Hollywood Riviera Studios is a production facility providing sound stages, green screens, control rooms, and production services for the entertainment community. In addition, the HRS Mobile Division provides trucks, equipment and crews for multi camera production of sporting events, live events and concerts. For more information, and access to their social media pages please visit www.HollywoodRivieraStudios.com