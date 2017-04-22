Country(s)
Public Adjuster Firms Merger Terminated
AUSTIN, Texas - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Insurance Claim Recovery Support (ICRS) announced that its merger with Skipton Claims Management has terminated effective March 14th, 2017.
ICRS is a leading Texas based Public Insurance Adjusting firm who works exclusively for the interests of policyholders;
ICRS consistently levels the playing field with insurance companies and their adjusters by offering comprehensive property claim adjusting services that compels insurers to perform and documentation to support the maximum benefit in the shortest amount of time possible solely on behalf of the insured policyholder.
ICRS specializes in helping property owners, property management, restoration and contractors dealing with large or complex disastrous events such as fire, hail, wind, water, pipe bursts, hurricanes, tornadoes, flood, collapse, vandalism, business interruption and other property disasters get settled. For more information, please visit us on the web at http://www.insuranceclaimrecoverysupport.com/
