DuPuis Group Promotes Team Members as the Innovation and Design Company Grows
With offices in Chicago, Ventura (Calif.) and Reno, the DuPuis Group nurtures a culture of teamwork and collaboration, and is proud to recognize the efforts of these three employees who have helped cultivate brand success, created valued relationships with clients and contributed to the office's cohesive energy.
"At DuPuis, we encourage our employees to take on new creative challenges so we can provide our clients with fresh, invigorated work that's anything but status quo. Lindsay, Annette and Nina are role models for how they consistently grow their talent and passion for the work we do here at DuPuis," said Ivana Nikolic, VP of Design in the DuPuis Group's Chicago office.
Evans started at the DuPuis group 15 years ago as a Designer and has been an instrumental part of the growth of the company's Chicago office from two employees to over 20. In her new role, she strives to inspire the passionate and award-winning DuPuis team, while also creating impactful solutions to clients' marketing challenges. Her focus is to form meaningful connections with both clients and colleagues to help build lasting partnerships, and help brands tell meaningful stories that connect emotionally with consumers in exciting and innovative ways.
As Senior Account Manager, Radziszewski is establishing a vision for a diverse portfolio of client accounts and strategically leading projects. She also mentors other members of the account team. Radziszewski has an expansive skillset that includes writing marketing plans and creative briefs, and interpreting statistical and observational research. She joined the DuPuis Group in 2015.
Radakovich began at the DuPuis Group as a Strategy and Insights Intern and the firm was happy to hire her full-time as a Strategy and Innovation Assistant. In this position, she contributes to all aspects of strategy, innovation and ventures projects. She assists with project management and execution of consumer research and ideation and new business proposal writing.
About the DuPuis Group:
The DuPuis Group is a nimble innovation and design firm that focuses on developing innovation pipelines from insights through commercialization, disruptive branding and activation, product development and business venture incubation. Widely recognized as an early trend spotter, the DuPuis Group turns "what if?" ideas into smartly designed products for clients ranging from startups whose missions include improving the food system to Fortune 500 companies. The firm's thoughtful solutions emphasize meaning and values, resulting in products that encourage consumer engagement in the marketplace. The DuPuis Group has offices in Ventura, California; Chicago, Illinois; and Reno, Nevada.
To learn more, visit DuPuisGroup.com.
