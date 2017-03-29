Country(s)
Industry News
FineLine Launches New Indoor and Outdoor Photography Studio
FineLine Weddings and Pictures is proud to announce its new indoor and outdoor studio is launched and ready! Situated on 24 beautiful acres just off Route 22 near Delmont and Greensburg PA (just east of Pittsburgh), our new studio was designed for high school senior pictures, boudoir, modern headshots, and family portrait sessions.
Our new indoor and outdoor photography studio is located just east of Pittsburgh PA and is situated on 24 beautiful acres in the Greensburg / Delmont area, just off Route 22. A private and scenic setting, the property features a gorgeous lake, open fields, wooded areas, and more.
Since 2003, FineLine hsa been offering wedding services including wedding photography, wedding DJ, wedding videography, and photo booth services.
Our portrait studio offers high school senior pictures, boudoir, family portraits, professional headshots, and sessions for maternity and newborns.
FineLine's studio features the region's top boudoir photographer, Lori Ostroski. As the premier Pittsburgh boudoir photographer, Lori offers a 'for female, by female' boudoir experience. "What began as a popular photo session for our brides, has blossomed into a rewarding experience for girls of all ages, sizes, and personalities"
FineLine is excited about offering a new exerience to students from the area's high schools including Norwin, Penn Trafford, Hempfield, Greensburg Salem and Greensburg Central Catholic, Greater Latrobe, Franklin Regional and others. "We believe high school students in our area deserved a new experience when it comes to high school senior pictures, and already the feedback we've received has been fantastic" says owner, Fred Findley.
https://www.youtube.com/
At FineLine's new studio, Lori will continue to also offer maternity and newborn pictures for families in the region, as well as seasonal family specials.
FineLine photography studio exclusively feautres the talents and results of Lori. While other studios offer many staff photographers and varying results per photographer, FineLine's studio enjoys knowing each and every customer can expect the same high quality and talent that Lori offers to all her clients.
2017 will be the first full year of FineLine's new studio in operation. "We're excited about the upcoming spring, summer, and fall photo season. The early winter months of 2017 have been the busiest our studio has ever been. The reaction from the community has been more amazing than we could have expected," says owner, Fred Findley.
Visit FineLine at www.finelineweddings.com
Contact
FineLine Weddings and Pictures
***@finelineweddings.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 29, 2017