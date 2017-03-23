News By Tag
2017 EIFLE Award Winners Announced
Institute for Financial Literacy Announces Winners of the 2017 Excellence In Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Awards Recipients honored for their distinguished accomplishments in developing, implementing and promoting financial literacy
• Legacy - Cairine Wilson
• Educator - Daad Rizk
• Adult's Book: General - How to Think About Money By: Jonathan Clements
• Adult's Book: Money Management - O.M.G. Official Money Guide for College Students By: Susan P. Beacham & Michael L. Beacham
• Adult's Book: Investing & Retirement Planning - How to Make your Money Last By: Jane Bryant Quinn
• Adult's Book: Risk Management - What your Financial Advisor isn't Telling you: 10 Essential Truths you Need to Know about your Money By: Liz Davidson
• Adult's Education Program: Money Management - Survive and Thrive: Move Ahead Financially After Losing your Job
• Children's Book: Saving & Investing - Counting with Common Cents: Nick's Tricks By: Deirdre McCarthy
• Children's Book: Income & Careers - The Business of Beans: A Young Entrepreneur's Story in Tanzania By: Lisa Mulka
• Children's Education Program: General - Making Personal Financial Decisions and Page One Focus on Finance: Understanding and Application
• Children's Education Program: Financial Responsibility & Decision Making YOUR $: Financial Literacy for Kids
• Children's Education Program: Income & Careers Tackling Taxes (Teen Guide and Leaders' Guide)
• Instructional Game: Pre-Teen Star Banks Adventure Game
• Instructional Game: Teen Money Matters: Make it Count $ky Game
About the Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Awards
Established in 2007, the mission of the EIFLE Awards is to promote the effective delivery of consumer financial products, services and education by acknowledging the accomplishments of those that advance financial literacy education. The EIFLE Awards dinner is held each year during the Annual Conference on Financial Education.
About the Institute for Financial Literacy
The Institute for Financial Literacy is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization whose mission is to promote effective financial education and counseling. As a national authority on adult financial education, the Institute advances professionalism and effectiveness in the field of financial literacy by setting the National Standards for Adult Financial Literacy Education™, hosting the Annual Conference on Financial Education™, presenting the Excellence In Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE)™ Awards, and administering Fincert.org™
