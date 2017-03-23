 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

2017 EIFLE Award Winners Announced

Institute for Financial Literacy Announces Winners of the 2017 Excellence In Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Awards Recipients honored for their distinguished accomplishments in developing, implementing and promoting financial literacy
 
 
CHICAGO - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Institute for Financial Literacy (www.FinancialLit.org), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization whose mission is to promote effective financial education and counseling, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 Excellence In Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Awards (www.EIFLEawards.org), which were presented today at a gala ceremony during the Annual Conference on Financial Education in Chicago, Illinois. Now in its eleventh year, the EIFLE Awards were created to acknowledge innovation, dedication and the commitment of individuals and organizations that support financial literacy education worldwide. This year's competition was impressive and diverse, with submissions demonstrating the international importance of recognizing those at the forefront of financial education. After considering many strong nominations, the judges presented 14 EIFLE awards:

• Legacy - Cairine Wilson
• Educator - Daad Rizk
• Adult's Book: General - How to Think About Money By: Jonathan Clements
• Adult's Book: Money Management - O.M.G. Official Money Guide for College Students By: Susan P. Beacham & Michael L. Beacham
• Adult's Book: Investing & Retirement Planning - How to Make your Money Last By: Jane Bryant Quinn
• Adult's Book: Risk Management - What your Financial Advisor isn't Telling you: 10 Essential Truths you Need to Know about your Money By: Liz Davidson
• Adult's Education Program: Money Management - Survive and Thrive: Move Ahead Financially After Losing your Job
• Children's Book: Saving & Investing - Counting with Common Cents: Nick's Tricks By: Deirdre McCarthy
• Children's Book: Income & Careers - The Business of Beans: A Young Entrepreneur's Story in Tanzania By: Lisa Mulka
• Children's Education Program: General - Making Personal Financial Decisions and Page One Focus on Finance: Understanding and Application
• Children's Education Program: Financial Responsibility & Decision Making YOUR $: Financial Literacy for Kids
• Children's Education Program: Income & Careers Tackling Taxes (Teen Guide and Leaders' Guide)
• Instructional Game: Pre-Teen Star Banks Adventure Game
• Instructional Game: Teen Money Matters: Make it Count $ky Game

Follow the Institute for Financial Literacy on Twitter: www.twitter.com/FinancialLit, Facebook: www.facebook.com/FinancialLit and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/Institute-for-financial-literacy.

About the Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Awards

Established in 2007, the mission of the EIFLE Awards is to promote the effective delivery of consumer financial products, services and education by acknowledging the accomplishments of those that advance financial literacy education. The EIFLE Awards dinner is held each year during the Annual Conference on Financial Education.

About the Institute for Financial Literacy

The Institute for Financial Literacy is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization whose mission is to promote effective financial education and counseling. As a national authority on adult financial education, the Institute advances professionalism and effectiveness in the field of financial literacy by setting the National Standards for Adult Financial Literacy Education™, hosting the Annual Conference on Financial Education™, presenting the Excellence In Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE)™ Awards, and administering Fincert.org™ and Center for Consumer Financial Research™. For more information about the Institute, visit www.FinancialLit.org or call 207-873-0068.

Contact
Rachel Gordon
***@financiallit.org
