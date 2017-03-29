News By Tag
First Quarter 2017 Notable News and Events for Benson & Bingham
Benson & Bingham, a prominent personal injury and accident law firm with three locations in Southern Nevada, recently released notable news and events in the first quarter of 2017.
January 15, 2017: Joseph L. Benson II, Esq, of Benson & Bingham, gears up for trial in Tucson, AZ on a tractor trailer case that occurred in Pima County, AZ against Werner Trucking from Nebraska. Mr. Benson is admitted pro hac vice with the firm of Hollingsworth & Kelly to prosecute the case.
February 1, 2017: Benson & Bingham's workers' compensation department is in full swing with a staggering number of new cases in its inaugural year. Headed by Ida Ybarra, Esq., the firm anticipates hiring more lawyers to handle the influx of cases. The stellar reputation for their personal injury representation gives clients the confidence that they handle the on the job injuries with the same quality and outstanding service Nevadan's have come to expect.
February 15, 2017: Benson & Bingham hire the Geary Company for marketing efforts.
March 1, 2017: Pond, Lehocky, Stern and Giordano from PA affiliates with Benson & Bingham to handle their Nevada personal injury referrals. Pond & Lohocky handle workers' compensation (https://www.bensonbingham.com/
Benson & Bingham is a Southern Nevada injury and accident and workers' compensation law firm with three offices in the Las Vegas Valley: Downtown, Summerlin and Henderson, Nevada. Benson & Bingham is focused on client service, from the initial consultation to the negotiation process, the firm communicates with its clients every step of the way.
For more information about Benson & Bingham, please visit: https://www.bensonbingham.com
