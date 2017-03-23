News By Tag
E-Commerce Underdog Reaches Its 10,000th Customer
Service Excellence One Customer At A Time - Challenge Coins 4 U
The company also states that its new program in which it donates proceeds from each sale to charity, has been a success and a hit with its customer base. Sam Carter states "it has won over our customers and I think they have shared it with their colleagues and friends".
Not many companies partake in donating to charity on a regular basis. Many companeis out there like to do charitable activities around the holidays, but for the folks at Challenge Coins 4 U, they do it on a consistent basis and believe in giving back to the community, whether that is the Sierra Club or The National Military Family Association. Whatever the customer's choice of charity is.
The said company specializes in creating custom challenge coins and military coins but also creates challenge coin bottle openers. Their customer base varies from the Marines to companies large and small.
"We want to expand this to our other sites like with custom lanyards and custom lapel pins" according to Sam Carter, who is a sales manager there at the challenge coin manufacturer. In addition the website also likes to create coins for charitable organizations and offers a discount. They also offer free shipping and free artwork.
Challenge Coins 4 U reguarly updates their instagram and facebook feeds with work they have created for customers. They are upgrading and updating their main website to better serve their growing customer base.
Visit http://www.challengecoins4u.com for more information.
