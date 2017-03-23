News By Tag
That Stinks! Do you really have to do it all?
You thought you really got the place clean. After all this time and expense, a lingering mustiness still hits your nose the minute you walk into the building.
Maybe it was from a former tenant. Maybe it's because there was an undetected flood in the basement. Maybe it was a dog kennel before you purchased it. Maybe the former chef cooked with strong spices every day. Maybe you have no idea what caused it.
Mustiness, mildew, pet urine, and other pervasive odors can exist long after you have cleaned the carpets and washed the floors. Any soft materials, or small crevices can retain microbes - and microbes can emit smells. Sometimes you can see the culprits, but mold, mildew, and other stink emitting substances can hide in those hard to get places.
Sometime you should be thankful, you can smell it. This could be a sign that your occupants are being exposed to toxic substances, which can be hazardous to humans and animals. Molds and chemicals can exacerbate breathing issues with those with allergies and asthma. They can also cause rashes and other skin disorders. Staph and MRSA infections can linger on surfaces longer than we'd like to think.
Luckily, modern science has developed a technology that can help. This system doesn't require the expense and delays of the old processes. No need for tearing out sheetrock, repairing the damage, then replacing mattresses and foam furnishings. Your furnishings remain in place, while the system eradicates odors and toxins from both hard and soft surfaces.
Our Just Gone Sanitizing & Deodorizing System™ cleans, sanitizes and eradicates most bacteria, virus, fungi, mold spores, algae, and blood borne pathogens, protozoa, yeast and biofilms. This powerful, safe, sanitizing and deodorizing system enables us to not only eliminate odors, but help protect you and your clients from things with scary names like:
· Legionella
· Salmonella
· Cryptosporidium
· Giardia Cysts
· ColiformsListeria
· Shigella
· Staph
· Norovirus
· Influenza
· Anthrax
· Cholera
· E-coli
· Hepatitis
· Hepa Virus
· EBOLA
· C Diff
· MARS
· MERSA
Our EPA verified, safe technology leaves no residue to clean up afterwards, so once we are done - you can just go back to business. Also, it can keep working for weeks, even months after we leave.
Besides preventing spread of drug resistant staph infections and viruses, sanitizing waiting rooms, it also works on less scary things like food smells from curries, meats and rancid oils smells.
This process not only treats hard surfaces such as walls and floors, but it also treats soft items such as couches, pillows, mattresses, massage tables, chairs - which often aren't treatable with ordinary cleaning methods.
We can provide continuous treatment with activated sachets which are placed in drop ceiling, allowing your circulation fans to disperse the treatment continuously.
· Athletic facility managers love our system. No more stinking gym smell. No more worrying about those shareable fungi on floors. Our technology can clean: exercise equipment, gym mats, showers, steam rooms, saunas, locker rooms, athletic protection equipment, swimming pool and hot tub tiled areas, massage tables, equipment and rooms
· Healthcare, Day-care and Spas can all benefit from our continuously sanitizing technology.
· Property managers and real estate brokers no longer have to worry about excessive down time between one tenant vacating a property and the next one moving in. Our system is quick and fairly non-invasive, requiring no additional clean up once we leave. If you are selling or renting the property furnished, there is no need to remove furniture out and back in.
· This system can work for any business, large or small. It is also suitable for private residences. It works anywhere issues with odors arise.
Just Gone Sanitizing & Deodorizing System™revolutionized the odor control world - allowing you to treat more than just hard surfaces. Our system gets in the crevices you can't see, and permeates all soft surfaces throughout the property. Everything is refreshed with this ultra-permeating technology. No more odors - and a healthier environment for everyone.
Medallion Healthy Homes puts people first. We're dedicated to making a difference for every client's health, through our products and services. Serving the ChicagoLand since 1995, we're dedicated to making every property we serve a cleaner, healthier place. http://www.medallionil.com/
We provide odor-removal services to:
· Real estate agents
· Auto dealerships
· Athletic facilities
· Daycare centers
· Healthcare facilities
· Public vehicle fleets
· Residential Homes
Besides odor removal, we provide:
· Commercial Carpet Cleaning
· Upholstery cleaning
· Tile & grout cleaning
· VOC/Chemical Testing
· EMF Protection/Grn
· Environmental Consulting
· Air duct/dryer vent cleaning
· Water Damage Restoration
· Mold inspections and sampling
· Anti-Allergen Treatments
· Home and office air analysis
· Air and Water purification Systems
· Indoor Air Quality Inspections (VOC's/Chemicals)
· Formaldehyde Testing
· Tobacco Testing
Contact
Beth Specht
Medallion Healthy Homes
***@medallionil.com
