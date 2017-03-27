 
Dbtech, an Enterprise Document Management Solution (EDMS) vendor with over 25 years of healthcare experience announces a new solution to assist hospitals during EMR and Network downtime events.
 
 
EDISON, N.J. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Greg Park
Tel: 732-882-0200
Email: GPark@dbtech.com

DBTECH ANNOUNCES MAJOR ENHANCEMENTS TO DOWNTIME SOLUTION

Downtime Solution to Provide Registration, Document Capture, eForms and EMR/EDM Integration

March 27, 2017

Dbtech, an Enterprise Document Management Solution (EDMS) vendor with over 25 years of healthcare experience announces a new solution to assist hospitals during EMR and Network downtime events.

"We are very excited to bring this new solution to the market," said Brett Oberman, dbtech's Chief Strategy Officer.  "We have studied the solutions available in the market and none of them did everything that our customers wanted."

Downtime events are defined as extended periods of time when the EMR is inaccessible to staff due to software maintenance, network failures or unforeseen events.  Many hospitals print "downtime reports" containing basic patient data needed for care and disseminate those reports throughout the hospital prior to a downtime event. The downside of this solution is that paper isn't broadly accessible and lacks an ability to protect during unexpected events.

"Dbtech's Report Automation System (Ras) serves many customers as the primary tool for disseminating downtime reports.  Instead of printing to paper, customers "print" downtime reports to Ras where it is broadcast throughout the hospital to local drives.  This addresses accessibility issues, and if scheduled regularly protects against unexpected downtimes, but lacks the security vital to PHI-based solutions," said Oberman.

The Dbtech Downtime Solution addresses data access and collection during downtimes.

The dbtech Downtime Solution catalogs downtime report data at the encounter level and broadcasts that data to Downtime Workstations across the network.  After accessing the solution with a discrete login and password, users may view critical patient information in an environment that provides for HIPAA-level security and audit.

"For most hospitals downtime requires patient registrations hand-written on paper," said Oberman.  "Paper registrations decrease data quality and increase the time to register a patient."

Dbtech's Downtime Solution includes Patient Registration screens to increase data quality and hasten patient throughput by leveraging historical patient data.  Registrars don't need to type all new registration data, but can reference and carry over data from previous patient encounters.  Recovery time is shortened as new registration data is exported in standard formats for EMR import.

Document scanning and electronic forms are also included in the dbtech Downtime Solution.  Hospitals without a solution photocopy insurance cards and waivers only to scan them into the EMR or EDM at the conclusion of the downtime event.  Users are able to scan all patient onboarding documents and also generate wristbands, labels and other barcoded documents.  Recovery time is shorted as all documents are exported in standard formats for integration into any platform.

The dbtech Downtime Solution will be generally available to customers on April 15, 2017.

About dbtech:
Leading provider of solutions to manage, share and protect mission-critical content since 1983, currently installed in over 300 hospitals.  Our EDMS provides a central repository for a wide range of essential data – from legal and billing paperwork to clinical records. Seamless EMR integrations drive the administrative cost out of your hospital, enabling you to optimize the revenue cycle.  Our clients save time, paper and money through automated workflow in a variety of document intensive departments including patient accounting, medical records and accounts payable.

To learn more about dbtech visit us at http://dbtech.com or call (800) 760-4096 for more information

Greg Park
***@dbtech.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 29, 2017
