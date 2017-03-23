News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ABI Brokers Mulberry Townhomes in Up-and-Coming Encanto Neighborhood near Downtown Phoenix
Situated just east of 19th Avenue and south of Osborn Road, Mulberry Townhomes is a two-story garden style community which rests on 1.21 acres of land and was completed in 1964. Built of reinforced concrete, the property features an attractive mix of 33% 1 Bed / 1 Bath and 66% 2 bed / 1.5 Bath townhome-style units that range between 675 to 921 square feet.
"The Buyer purchased this property for a host of reasons," states Ryan Smith, Vice President at ABI, representing the Buyer in this transaction. "First, given the current gentrification processes in the neighborhood, the buyer plans to fully reposition the property with interior and exterior renovations"
The Buyer, Affinity Properties, is an experienced private multifamily investment company based in Arizona.
The Seller is a private owner based in Australia.
Phoenix based ABI Multifamily Vice President Ryan Smith and Partner Eddie Chang represented the Buyer in this transaction.
ABI Multifamily (http://www.abimultifamily.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse