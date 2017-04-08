 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Steel Pier as Part of Local Author Event

Local author Steve Liebowitz will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Steel Pier as Part of Local Author Event

Local author Steve Liebowitz will be available to sign copies of book

Atlantic City has worn the tag of "America's Playground" since its earliest days, so it is only natural that its biggest and most well-known icon, the Steel Pier, would be known as the "Showplace of the Nation." Over the course of 80 years, from 1898 to 1978, Steel Pier developed from a quiet, genteel amusement that featured light classical music and cakewalks to a vast entertainment complex that offered movies, big-name vaudeville acts, exhibits, big bands, rock bands, and the Water Circus with its famed diving horse. What makes this even more compelling is that one could spend the entire day on the pier and take all of this in for one small admission.

Highlights from the book include:

·         The majority of the images have never been published before.

·         Steel Pier was the icon of Atlantic City with many billboards advertising it from Boston to Washington DC.

·         The pier hosted famous entertainers like The Supremes, Rolling Stones, Allman Brothers, and Frank Sinatra.

Join the authors for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

911 Haddonfield Road

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

When:  Saturday, April 8th 2017 at 12:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
