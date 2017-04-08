News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Steel Pier as Part of Local Author Event
Local author Steve Liebowitz will be available to sign copies of book
Atlantic City has worn the tag of "America's Playground" since its earliest days, so it is only natural that its biggest and most well-known icon, the Steel Pier, would be known as the "Showplace of the Nation." Over the course of 80 years, from 1898 to 1978, Steel Pier developed from a quiet, genteel amusement that featured light classical music and cakewalks to a vast entertainment complex that offered movies, big-name vaudeville acts, exhibits, big bands, rock bands, and the Water Circus with its famed diving horse. What makes this even more compelling is that one could spend the entire day on the pier and take all of this in for one small admission.
Highlights from the book include:
· The majority of the images have never been published before.
· Steel Pier was the icon of Atlantic City with many billboards advertising it from Boston to Washington DC.
· The pier hosted famous entertainers like The Supremes, Rolling Stones, Allman Brothers, and Frank Sinatra.
Join the authors for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
911 Haddonfield Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
When: Saturday, April 8th 2017 at 12:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
