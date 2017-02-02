News By Tag
Company Changes Industry with Transparent Pricing
Quality Logo Products believes creating promotional giveaways should be a fun and carefree experience. However, since the industry's beginning, customers have faced confusion about how much their order is going to cost and when it will arrive. The company's exclusive No Surprise Pricing tool not only shows the full order total, but also provides a guaranteed delivery date, immediately on page load. This exclusive pricing tool stands to eliminate the uncertainties of cost and improve the overall customer experience.
The first time a customer sees their original design on a tangible product, it validates the reality of their event, whether it's starting a business or raising awareness. No Surprise Pricing was built to make ordering promotional products more accessible. By using this enhanced technology, customers are able to easily place their order and stay within their marketing budgets.
When asked about No Surprise Pricing Bret Bonnet, President of Quality Logo Products said, "We invented the change we wanted to see. With No Surprise Pricing, we tackled an upgrade to the customer experience by visiting, tweaking, and even re-engineering an entire process from the ground up."
Since its launch, No Surprise Pricing's profound impact has yielded a 300% increase in online orders for the company. From here, the patented table will only evolve and forever change the face of ordering promotional products.
About Quality Logo Products: Quality Logo Products started as a two-person operation in 2003 and has since grown to a company with over 100 employees and a projected $40 million in revenue. Today, they are one of the top 50 promotional product companies in the United States, having worked with Fortune 100 and 500 businesses around the world.
