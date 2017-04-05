 
News By Tag
* Local History
* Hingham
* Massachusetts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hingham
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Weymouth as part of a Local Author Night

Local authors Debbie Sullivan and Erica Dumont will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Local History
Hingham
Massachusetts

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Hingham - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Events

HINGHAM, Mass. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Weymouth as part of a Local Author Night

Local authors Debbie Sullivan and Erica Dumont will be available to sign copies of book

Beginning as an agricultural community, Weymouth evolved into a bustling shipping port and a manufacturing town with numerous shoe factories and an iron works. Later, it became a seaside vacation community, a postwar suburb, and finally a modern town with public transportation, a respected hospital, and a great school system. Explore a side-by-side pictorial history of today's Weymouth and the city of years past.

About the Authors:

Debbie Sargent Sullivan was born and raised in Weymouth and has been involved in the preservation of Weymouth history for many years. Chair of the Weymouth Cemetery Commission, she documented many of the historic grave sites across town, and has secured funding for the preservation of stones. Sullivan is the president of the Weymouth Historical Society, and has sat on the organization's board of directors for many years.

Erica Jill Dumont was born and raised in Weymouth and sits on the board of the Weymouth Historical Society. After receiving a B.A. in History from Salem State University in Salem, Massachusetts, she pursued a career in public history. She is currently the Executive Director of the Wellesley Historical Society in Wellesley, Massachusetts and a graduate student at the University of Massachusetts at Boston.

Join the authors for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

96 Derby Street Suite 300

Hingham, MA 02043

When:  Wednesday, April 5th 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Local History, Hingham, Massachusetts
Industry:Publishing
Location:Hingham - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share