Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Weymouth as part of a Local Author Night
Local authors Debbie Sullivan and Erica Dumont will be available to sign copies of book
Beginning as an agricultural community, Weymouth evolved into a bustling shipping port and a manufacturing town with numerous shoe factories and an iron works. Later, it became a seaside vacation community, a postwar suburb, and finally a modern town with public transportation, a respected hospital, and a great school system. Explore a side-by-side pictorial history of today's Weymouth and the city of years past.
About the Authors:
Debbie Sargent Sullivan was born and raised in Weymouth and has been involved in the preservation of Weymouth history for many years. Chair of the Weymouth Cemetery Commission, she documented many of the historic grave sites across town, and has secured funding for the preservation of stones. Sullivan is the president of the Weymouth Historical Society, and has sat on the organization's board of directors for many years.
Erica Jill Dumont was born and raised in Weymouth and sits on the board of the Weymouth Historical Society. After receiving a B.A. in History from Salem State University in Salem, Massachusetts, she pursued a career in public history. She is currently the Executive Director of the Wellesley Historical Society in Wellesley, Massachusetts and a graduate student at the University of Massachusetts at Boston.
Join the authors for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
96 Derby Street Suite 300
Hingham, MA 02043
When: Wednesday, April 5th 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
