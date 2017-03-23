Human Rights Advocate takes on Human Trafficking in Florida

United for Human Rights in Tallahassee

Contact

Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization

***@churchofscientology.net Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization

End

-- Gracia Bennish, the President of United for Human Rights Florida, a non-religious, non-profit organization sponsored by the Church of Scientology, went to Tallahassee on March 27to support bills which collectively forward human rights and stifle human trafficking. According to the, human trafficking "is a growing problem worldwide, recently rising to the second most common criminal activity behind the illegal drug trade. Florida has been identified as a hub for human trafficking activity, citing one of the highest incidences of human trafficking in the country.""It is our duty as human rights advocates and even more so, as citizens of this country, to confront the evils that are occurring right in our back yard," said Ms. Bennish.The United Nation's Universal Declaration of Human Rights pronounced "no slavery" as one of its 30 articles. But that hasn't yet stopped the violations in the State of Florida with over 60,000 individuals being trafficked today in the state. The average age of these modern day slaves is 12 years old, per wokv.com and generates a $34 billion profit."I have seen human rights violated regularly, particularly Human Right #3 – The Right to Life; Human Right #4 – No Slavery; and Human Right #6 – You Have Rights No Matter Where You Go," continued Ms. Bennish. "It is past time to reinforce these rights that we all have."In Tallahassee Ms. Bennish is meeting with legislators to let them know that UHR supports SB 852, HB 1165 and SB 534 which foster greater protection and fulfillment of rights for those victims who do not have the resources to pursue them."Visiting legislators, one after the other, and expressing why these laws are critical, is necessary. In that way, I know that I am being heard," said Ms. Bennish.For more information about your rights or United for Human Rights, please call (727) 467-6960 or email cristian@humanrights.com.United for Human Rights (UHR) is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and inspired by the words of Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, "Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream." UHR's purpose is to teach youth their human rights in order to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace.