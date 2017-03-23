News By Tag
Matthew Mulroney named to term on Board of Directors for South Shore Habitat for Humanity
In this role, he will work with the other board members and Executive Director Martine Taylor to further the organization's work to help provide housing for people in need. Since its founding in 1986, South Shore Habitat for Humanity has completed 56 homes in 21 towns, helping more than 102 adults and 200 children build a place to call home. The organization serves 35 cities and towns south and southwest of Boston.
Mulroney is the Tax Practice Group Leader at Kevin P. Martin & Associates, P.C., a CPA and consulting firm with offices in Braintree, Danvers and Boston. With more than 25 years of experience in numerous taxation areas, Mulroney specializes in Commercial Business Enterprises.
A graduate of Adelphi University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting, Mulroney earned his Master of Science in Taxation from Northeastern University, where in the past he served as an adjunct professor of Tax Research Methodology. He is a member of the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
In addition to his service with South Shore Habitat for Humanity, Mulroney is Treasurer of The Art Connection, Inc.
Originally from Garden City, New York, Mulroney now lives in Weymouth, Massachusetts.
"It's a pleasure to welcome Matt to our Board of Directors," stated Martine Taylor, Executive Director of South Shore Habitat for Humanity. "Matt's wealth of knowledge and expertise in a wide range of taxation practices, including the non-profit sector, is certain to prove valuable; we look forward to his leadership."
About South Shore Habitat for Humanity
South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community. South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer. "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director. South Shore Habitat for Humanity seeks corporate partners, sponsors, and volunteers from the community.
To learn more or find out how to get involved, visitwww.sshabitat.org
Follow them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/
They are located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.
