SEO Expert Dubai – Fahim Safdar is Offering FREE SEO Consultancy

SEO Consultant Fahim Safdar, decided to offer FREE SEO Consultancy to support companies in Dubai, UAE during the tough financial time.
 
 
Free SEO Consultation in Dubai
Free SEO Consultation in Dubai
 
DUBAI SILICON OASIS, UAE - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Nowadays, businesses in Dubai highly depend on digital medium for their leads and sales because of the competitive market, Fahim Safdar – SEO Expert opened his FREE Consultancy session with this statement. He further explained that position of the business website in SERPs (Search Engine Result Pages) is directly proportional to the number of leads. So, higher the website ranked will lead to higher the number of sales.

"So, it is critical to hire SEO Expert to improve the website ranking for your business. Higher the visibility of business website in local or international search results as per the target market of product or service, higher the numer of leads businesses will get." Moreover, Mr. Fahim Safdar clarified that business owners have to be careful while selecting the SEO specialist for their business. "They have to aware about the latest updates of the search engines (especially Google) algorithms and latest white hat SEO techniques." Mr. Fahim Safdar has compiled range of SEO questions which has to be asked before hiring an Expert in Dubai: http://fahimsafdar.com/about-me/

A couple of years before, there was not any trend of hiring an SEO specialist, but after facing the financial crisis, business people have changed their approach and focusing on internet marketing to generate leads to grow their business. SEO is not more than an art of ranking in search engines to generate leads mentioned by Mr. Fahim Safdar. "I am in digital, inbound marketing and generating leads from last 10+ years. I've noticed, almost every company is seeking the help of SEO experts, and this is one of the best time of the Middle East and Dubai history of the digital marketing to have a ranking of a business website to attract prospects for a high number of leads and sales. But, unfortunately, most of the business people are still trying to have ranked with old SEO, and they are not gaining much and losing the opportunity. To have a proper ranking of business websites, business people have to follow right strategies from the beginning."

Fahim Safdar said that he is focused on helping business by offering FREE SEO Consultancy to assist them in generating more leads, if you want to have more information, please contact: http://fahimsafdar.com/contact/

Contact
Fahim Safdar
00971-55-4102948
***@fahimsafdar.com
