New Spring Break Camp Lets Children Run Off And Join The Circus

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts announces a brand new, full-day Spring Break Circus Camp for children ages seven to fourteen

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

End

-- Philadelphia School of Circus Arts announces a brand new, full-day Spring Break Circus Camp for students looking to run off to the big top. Children (ages seven to fourteen) are invited to walk the wire, take to the air and juggle their creativity from 9:00am to 3:00pm, between April 10-14, 2017, at PSCA's studio (5900A Greene Street). Campers can enroll for one day or the whole week. Registration is $80 per day or $375 for all five. For registration and additional camp information, call 215-849-1991 or visit phillycircus.com.Spring Break Circus Camp is a one-of-a-kind experience that incorporates elements of play, mental concentration, trust, and of literally turning yourself upside-down. Trained professionals will lead lessons and activities on real circus equipment used by professional artists. Campers learn trapeze, aerial rope, silks, feather-balancing, scarf-juggling, plate spinning, tightwire, rolling globe and acrobatics. Campers will also create new friendships, become more receptive to new ideas, build self-esteem, learn team-work, and experience tons of circus fun."Spring break is the perfect time to challenge your children with the right balance of creativity, skill building and enjoyment," said Executive Director/Founder Shana Kennedy. "While balancing, climbing, and tumbling, children will build strength and flexibility, while also increasing their confidence."Spring Break Circus Camp runs daily from Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14, from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Drop-off begins at 8:45am each morning. Camp enrollment is limited to allow for individual attention with PSCA's trained staff of professional performers and teachers. Activities will be broken down by age groups and by skill level. Registration is $80 per day or $375 for all five days. Advance registration is required by calling 215-849-1991 or by visiting Phillycircus.com. No refunds or credits for cancellations made after April 8th."Circus Camp is a unique and affordable option for families that can't get away for vacation together - and for working parents who need an all-day option for their kids," added Kennedy.Philadelphia School for Circus Arts is located in the heart of Germantown and Mt. Airy, at 5900A Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144. Parking for drop-offs and pick-ups is available for free in the parking lot across from PSCA on Rittenhouse Street.