Heat Holders Partners with The Scott Mission to Give the Gift of Warmth
This holiday season, Heat Holders donated its warmest, thermal socks to those in need
Founded in 1941, The Scott Mission is a Christian, non-denominational street mission located in downtown Toronto. The Mission serves the homeless, low-income, and abandoned community across the city. The Scott Mission is privately funded with over 100 employees serving people of all ages at the Family Centre in East York, the Collingwood Retreat Centre, and Summer Camp in Caledon. The Mission's founders, Morris and Annie Zeidman, are committed to transforming the community by offering meaningful programs and services that cultivate a healthy body and soul.
Heat Holders offers men's, women's and kid's socks, hats and gloves, tights and leggings, thermal underwear, and other thermal accessories. The products are available in different sizes and colors and available for purchase online and in select retailers.
For more information and further updates, please visit https://www.heatholders.com/
About Heat Holders
Our company was established in 1947 in England. At that time the company used to trade yarn. The last few decades our company has been manufacturing, importing and distributing socks. Heat Holders® were developed by our talented product development team in house. The challenge was to make a sock that would be the warmest sock ever and comfortable and practical to wear in daily life. It wasn't easy, but our team came up with Heat Holders® in 2008. Since then we have sold more than 15 million pairs worldwide and our distribution continues to grow. For more information please visit, www.heatholders.com
