Fragile Music Group and Purdue University Northwest ShamROCK It Out
Fragile Music Group of Orland Park, IL to help sponsor the FIRST ANNUAL BATTLE THE BANDS- "ShamROCK It Out " at Purdue University Northwest
The event is open to the public to participate and attend. No bags of any kind will be allowed into the concert.
The event coordinator Cody Dallas believes that events like this will inspire students to broaden their horizons and become more engaged on campus.
It is the University's goal to provide opportunities for students to showcase their unique talents.
The winning Band will be awarded a 3 hour recording gift certificate from FRAGILE MUSIC GROUP, an award winning recording studio located in Orland Park, IL. FRAGILE MUSIC GROUP has consistently proven its' reputation by adding top-of-the-line equipment and engineers who have earned the respect of those in the "Music Arena" worldwide.
For more information or to be a part of this event, please sign up now to secure your spot at: pnw.edu/
For information about Fragile Music Group, please call: 877-475-0388
http://www.FragileMusicGroup.com
