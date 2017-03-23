 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Masters of Illusion, Dance, Music, Kato Kaelin Among New Entertainment At Wizard World St. Louis

Plethora Of Ongoing Live Shows On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long
 
 
Masters of Illusion
Masters of Illusion
 
ST. LOUIS - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- From TV magicians "Masters of Illusion" to puppet shows, jugglers, music, jedi performances and personality Kato Kaelin to a varied lineup of exciting dance, music, art and other options, Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the highlights of its new non-stop entertainment lineup at Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, April 7-9 at America's Center. The initiative, designed to keep the show floor buzzing throughout the weekend, will feature national and local acts of all kinds, allowing fans to enjoy more of the best of pop culture during the event and into the evenings.

"We want Wizard World St. Louis attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs," said John Maatta, Wizard World CEO. "Whether it's world-class magicians, interactive Q&A's with interesting personalities, live music, dance and art demonstrations, it will be wall-to-wall entertainment all weekend. These are in addition to the celebrity sessions, creator panels and other topical programming fans have come to expect at Wizard World events."

Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis entertainment lineup are:

• "Masters of Illusion," four of the CW television series stars Bill Cook, Naathan Phan, William Draven and Adam Wylie dazzling fans with their own brand of magic
• DJ Tatiana spinning all weekend
• Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event
• "Wizard World After Party" on Saturday (10 p.m.) at the Budweiser Signature Club, on site at America's Center
• Falconry by the Wildlife Command Center, telling the tale of taking a wild and majestic bird of prey and training it to hunt alongside you to take wild quarry
• Brian Pankey, celebrity juggler and magician
• The Aristocats, Washington University's all-Disney a cappella group, spreading Disney magic all weekend
• RetroNerds (performing Saturday 1-2 p.m.), An 80's pop tribute band
• The Cat's Pajamas Vocal Band (performing Friday 7-8 p.m.), who create thousands of sounds using only their world-class voices
• Consuming Kinetics Dance Company, which values motion as a mutual experience shared among all people
• An array of Kids programming all day Saturday and Sunday, including costume contests both days!

The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which include Gene Simmons (Lead Singer, KISS, "Gene Simmons Family Jewels"), Evan Peters (X-Men films, "American Horror Story"), Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries"), Jennifer Carpenter ("Dexter"), James and Oliver Phelps (Harry Potter movies) and WWE® Superstar Randy Orton® and others. The event marks Wizard World's fifth annual show in St. Louis and the fourth on Wizard World's 2017 calendar.

Additional events in conjunction with Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis include "An Evening with Gene Simmons and his Band" (Saturday, April 8, The Pageant, 8 p.m.) and a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Convention Center along with the local shadow cast group "Samurai Electricians," on Saturday at 8 p.m. These performances require an additional admission available on site or at www.wizardworld.com.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. St. Louis show hours are Friday, April 7, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character—and some never before dreamed—will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/st-louis .

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture, movies, television, cosplay, comics, gaming, graphic novels, toys, sci-fi, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service and Wizard World Rewards among its initiatives. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Source:Wizard World, Inc.
