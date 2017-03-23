 
Colleen Hardy of Peabody Properties Earns Certified Occupance Specialist Designation

 
 
Colleen Hardy
Colleen Hardy
 
BOSTON - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Full-service real estate and property management firm Peabody Properties (http://peabodyproperties.com) today announced that Colleen Hardy, Recertification Clerk at their Mishawum Park Apartments in Charlestown, recently earned her Certified Occupancy Specialist (COS) designation through the National Center for Housing Management (NCHM).

The course of education offered by NCHM toward the COS designation is a comprehensive study of HUD occupancy guidelines and regulations, and covers rent calculation, eligibility, verification, recertification, tenant screening, and Fair Housing.  At the end of the course, participants are required to pass the COS exam to earn the COS designation.

As Recertification Clerk for the Mishawum Park Apartments, Hardy is responsible for the recertification process at the property, and is required to be knowledgeable about all aspects of recertifications, program compliance, and resident relations.  Mishawum Park Apartments is a proud, resident-owned community located in the heart of Charlestown.  The community features 337 one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartment homes with a host of amenities including a vibrant community gathering space with Wi-Fi, computer learning center, outdoor space with play area, and laundry care suite.

A resident of Charlestown, Hardy has been with Peabody Properties since April 2015.  Outside of work she enjoys spending time with her family, and can be spotted all over Charlestown walking her Jack Russell, Cody.

Peabody Properties Principal and COO Melissa Fish-Crane said, "We congratulate Colleen on this important achievement.  With all of the new rules and regulations, having a strong understanding of the latest HUD requirements is vital in the affordable housing industry.  We are glad that Colleen has earned this certification and will share her knowledge with everyone at Mishawum Park Apartments."

About Peabody Properties, Inc.

Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 10,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane.  In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector.  Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing.  Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 50 on the 2016 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List.  Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
Source:Peabody Properties
Email:***@prfirst.com
