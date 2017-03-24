Kosbe Offers A Seminar To Help Small Businesses Organize And Manage Paper

Organize Your Paper and Keep it Organized. Effectively Manage Paper.

Aditi Bhave

Administrative and Project Coordinator, KOSBE

Aditi Bhave
Administrative and Project Coordinator, KOSBE

--Attendees will learn all the important aspects of paper organization, starting with how to decrease the amount of incoming paper, how to separate all of your active papers from your archived papers, how long to keep important papers, how organizing office papers differs from organizing home papers, where and how to store your papers and which papers you need to keep, and which ones you can dispose of. This workshop is intended for small business owners, entrepreneurs;clerical or office assistants; managers; and professional service providers.The seminar will be led by Angie Hyche, professional organizer and owner of Shipshape Solutions ().Light refreshments will be provided to the attendees. There is no cost to attend.The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA's funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions or services. SBA funded programs are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state of Tennessee.Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact Aditi Bhave — 423.392.8811;abhave@tsbdc.org;400 Clinchfield Street, Suite 100, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN, is an accredited member of the National Association of Small Business Development Centers and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, participating universities and community colleges, and regional support partners. All SBA programs are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. All opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA and other program sponsors. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All information, events, and/or prices are subject to change or withdrawal. The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network shall not be held responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints. Please confirm the information with the listing party.