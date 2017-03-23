 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


New 2017 RV Models Are In At Jasper's RV Like The Sandpiper 372LOK Servicing Iowa City, Coralville And Mason City, IA

 
www.jaspersrv.com
www.jaspersrv.com
CORALVILLE, Iowa - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sandpiper 372LOK is in and the features are out of the world. It has a mid bunk/rear living room with a full outside kitchen! This RV model is fully loaded with 4 slides, 2 A/C's, auto leveling system, a king bed, power exhaust fans in all locations possible, central VAC, stainless residential fridge with inverter, arctic insulation,
quad entry steps, 2 TV's, washer/dryer hook-ups, electric awning, bu,per swing grill, solid surface counters, 10 GAL. W/H and tons more! This model is at Jasper's RV and be sure to check out the video below for a virtual video tour.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoihbU3AoH0



Jasper's RV is located at 1333 Fontana Blvd in Hazleton, Iowa. They are run by John and Dan Jasper and the Jasper's have over 18 years of experience. They have a YouTube Channel with several makes and models for your viewing pleasure. They sell new and pre-owned recreational vehicles and are ready to help you today. They have a friendly staff that will assist you in walking through the whole process to get you and your new RV on the road.

For more information you can visit: http://www.jaspersrv.com/home.html

Contact
John Jasper
877-636-9191
jaspersrv@live.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12629869/1
End
Source:Jasper's RV
Email:***@live.com Email Verified
Tags:2017 Sandpiper 372LOK, Iowa City Coralville Mason City, new models RVs
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Coralville - Iowa - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Andrew Chismar Productions PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share