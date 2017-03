New 2017 RV Models Are In At Jasper's RV Like The Sandpiper 372LOK Servicing Iowa City, Coralville And Mason City, IA

End

-- The Sandpiper 372LOK is in and the features are out of the world. It has a mid bunk/rear living room with a full outside kitchen! This RV model is fully loaded with 4 slides, 2 A/C's, auto leveling system, a king bed, power exhaust fans in all locations possible, central VAC, stainless residential fridge with inverter, arctic insulation,quad entry steps, 2 TV's, washer/dryer hook-ups, electric awning, bu,per swing grill, solid surface counters, 10 GAL. W/H and tons more! This model is at Jasper's RV and be sure to check out the video below for a virtual video tour.Jasper's RV is located at 1333 Fontana Blvd in Hazleton, Iowa. They are run by John and Dan Jasper and the Jasper's have over 18 years of experience. They have a YouTube Channel with several makes and models for your viewing pleasure. They sell new and pre-owned recreational vehicles and are ready to help you today. They have a friendly staff that will assist you in walking through the whole process to get you and your new RV on the road.For more information you can visit: http://www.jaspersrv.com/ home.html