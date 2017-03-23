Country(s)
Industry News
New 2017 RV Models Are In At Jasper's RV Like The Sandpiper 372LOK Servicing Iowa City, Coralville And Mason City, IA
quad entry steps, 2 TV's, washer/dryer hook-ups, electric awning, bu,per swing grill, solid surface counters, 10 GAL. W/H and tons more! This model is at Jasper's RV and be sure to check out the video below for a virtual video tour.
https://www.youtube.com/
Jasper's RV is located at 1333 Fontana Blvd in Hazleton, Iowa. They are run by John and Dan Jasper and the Jasper's have over 18 years of experience. They have a YouTube Channel with several makes and models for your viewing pleasure. They sell new and pre-owned recreational vehicles and are ready to help you today. They have a friendly staff that will assist you in walking through the whole process to get you and your new RV on the road.
For more information you can visit: http://www.jaspersrv.com/
Contact
John Jasper
877-636-9191
jaspersrv@live.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse