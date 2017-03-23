 

New Sandpiper 379FLOKs Have Rolled Into Jasper's RV For The Road Dreamers Of Cedar Rapids, Iowa And Waterloo, IA

 
WATERLOO, Iowa - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The new Sandpiper 379FLOKs are here and waiting for you at Jasper's RV. The features on this 2017 model are very exciting. It has 6 slides, an outside kitchen, a front living room, a residential fridge with an inverter, a hydraulic auto leveling system, 2 A/Cs, central VAC, arctic insulation package, a king bed, a washer/dryer prep, an electric awning, swing around grill, a 40" and 32" TV and more. Check out this virtual video tour on this model below.

Jasper's RV is located at 1333 Fontana Blvd in Hazelton, Iowa. John and Dan Jasper operate the business and have tons of experience to help your journey in a new RV. They have new and pre-owned models on their site and have an accessory shop for you to shop in. They are open to walk in appointments and the usual phone call setting method. Feel free to give them a call and ask them any questions you may have today.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-sr9pFZ_LA



For more information, you can visit: http://www.jaspersrv.com/home.html.

