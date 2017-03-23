News By Tag
Dexter Watches Releases Introductory Collection on Kickstarter
The first line of Dexter Watches will comprise of three different models:
- Dexter Los Angeles: A matte white face with gloss black hands and a bright red secondary hand.
- Dexter Manhattan: A matte black face with gloss gold hands and a shiny gold secondary hand.
- Dexter Miami: A sundial sapphire blue face with gloss silver hands and a silver secondary hand.
The Metropolitan Collection model specifications include:
-Band: Genuine Italian Leather Band
-Case: 41mm 316L Stainless Steel
-Back: 6 Screw Case Back
-Clasp: 316L Gloss Stainless Steel Buckle
-Glass: Sapphire Crystal Glass
-Movement: Swiss Made Ronda Movement
-Water Resistant: 5 ATM / 50 Meters
-Key Wrap: Genuine Italian Leather Strap and 316L Stainless Steel Polished Key
-Beaded Bracelet: Real Matte and Gloss Onyx Beads and 316L Stainless Steel Accents
-Box: Custom-made Wood Grain and Leather Collection Box
Dexter Watches started their Kickstarter campaign with a target of $10,000 in support of the launch of their first watch and bracelet collection. Funds from the campaign will be used on research and development, incorporating backer feedback, manufacturing, Quality checking, packaging, and fulfilling. The production of The Metropolitan Collection Sets is ready to go as soon as the campaign ends. The Kickstarter backers will be the first to own the limited edition Dexter Metropolitan Collection.
With over thirty days left and only 24 hours passed, Dexter Watches has already raised more than 50% of their overall goal and are climbing steadily. This campaign will end on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
To find out more about the campaign, please visit http://1e.fnd.to/
To view the campaign video, please visit https://goo.gl/
To view the collection video, please visit https://goo.gl/
To view the Dexter Los Angeles video, please visit https://goo.gl/
To view the Dexter Manhattan video, please visit https://goo.gl/
To view the Dexter Miami video, please visit https://goo.gl/
To download campaign graphics, please visit https://goo.gl/
About Dexter Watches
Dexter Watches is a team of passionate design professionals based in sunny Los Angeles, CA. Their primary venture is to create a line of quality watches and accessories that can truly transform any outfit—without breaking the bank. Dexter Watches is eager to transform the way you dress, one product at a time.
Contact
Reach the Dexter Watches team at: info@DexterWatches.com
