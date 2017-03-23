 
Dexter Watches Releases Introductory Collection on Kickstarter

 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Dexter Watches was founded on the belief that trendy fashion accessories can be affordable, without sacrificing quality. Dexter Watches has a passionate team of creative and passionate experts from the fields of design, development, photography, fashion, manufacturing, and fulfillment. Each Dexter Metropolitan Collection set includes a high quality watch coupled with two matching bracelets custom designed especially to be work alongside our watches. The team started this project to create a set that can truly transform any wardrobe, adding flair to your outfit regardless of the occasion.  Starting at just $168 on Kickstarter, Dexter Watches offers handmade watch and bracelet sets with over $100 off the retail price. The simplistic and adaptable design of The Metropolitan Collection makes it timeless, and their 10 year warranty ensures that it will remain a staple of your outfits for years to come.

The first line of Dexter Watches will comprise of three different models:

- Dexter Los Angeles: A matte white face with gloss black hands and a bright red secondary hand.

- Dexter Manhattan: A matte black face with gloss gold hands and a shiny gold secondary hand.

- Dexter Miami: A sundial sapphire blue face with gloss silver hands and a silver secondary hand.

The Metropolitan Collection model specifications include:

-Band: Genuine Italian Leather Band

-Case: 41mm 316L Stainless Steel

-Back: 6 Screw Case Back

-Clasp: 316L Gloss Stainless Steel Buckle

-Glass: Sapphire Crystal Glass

-Movement: Swiss Made Ronda Movement

-Water Resistant: 5 ATM / 50 Meters

-Key Wrap: Genuine Italian Leather Strap and 316L Stainless Steel Polished Key

-Beaded Bracelet: Real Matte and Gloss Onyx Beads and 316L Stainless Steel Accents

-Box: Custom-made Wood Grain and Leather Collection Box

Dexter Watches started their Kickstarter campaign with a target of $10,000 in support of the launch of their first watch and bracelet collection. Funds from the campaign will be used on research and development, incorporating backer feedback, manufacturing, Quality checking, packaging, and fulfilling. The production of The Metropolitan Collection Sets is ready to go as soon as the campaign ends. The Kickstarter backers will be the first to own the limited edition Dexter Metropolitan Collection.

With over thirty days left and only 24 hours passed, Dexter Watches has already raised more than 50% of their overall goal and are climbing steadily. This campaign will end on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

To find out more about the campaign, please visit http://1e.fnd.to/dexterwatches

To view the campaign video, please visit https://goo.gl/sqKbbe

To view the collection video, please visit https://goo.gl/eO3lwh

To view the Dexter Los Angeles video, please visit https://goo.gl/0A9Gjd

To view the Dexter Manhattan video, please visit https://goo.gl/fnTmZT

To view the Dexter Miami video, please visit https://goo.gl/97flDi

To download campaign graphics, please visit https://goo.gl/ooPi6X

About Dexter Watches

Dexter Watches is a team of passionate design professionals based in sunny Los Angeles, CA. Their primary venture is to create a line of quality watches and accessories that can truly transform any outfit—without breaking the bank. Dexter Watches is eager to transform the way you dress, one product at a time.

Contact

Reach the Dexter Watches team at: info@DexterWatches.com
