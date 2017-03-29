News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Save the Date! Gold Coast International Film Festival Returns November 8-14
Submissions Now Open For Features, Short Films, NY Spotlight Films, and Young Filmmakers Program
Last year's Festival featured sneak-peek screenings of over 60 films, including three films nominated for Academy Awards this year, plus dozens of filmmaker Q&As. Submissions for our 2017 Festival are being accepted in the following categories:
Feature Films – GCIFF is accepting submissions of feature length narrative and documentary films in all genres. Audience awards are given out for Best Narrative and Best Documentary. 2016 winners were Burn Your Maps (Narrative) and Sidemen: Long Road to Glory (Documentary)
Short Films – GCIFF is accepting submissions of narrative and documentary short films in all genres. The festival hosts multiple short film screenings including its New York Spotlight Program highlighting films by New York based filmmakers and/or about local subject matter. Short film awards include both jury and audience awards for best narrative and best documentary. All awards are accompanied by prizes, which may include rental equipment, post-production services, studio time and opportunities to be screened on local television networks. 2016 Winners included the Academy Award nominated Joe's Violin.
Young Filmmakers Program – GCIFF is accepting submissions from filmmakers in grades K-12 for our 3rd annual Young Filmmakers Program! All films (including credits) must be no more than five (5) minutes in length and be PG in content. Selected films will be screened on the big screen at the 2017 Festival at a special event where all filmmakers are invited and celebrated.
Submission guidelines for features and shorts, including New York Spotlight, can be found at: http://uid13737.fb-
Submissions for our Young Filmmakers program can be found at: http://uid13737.fb-
Can't wait for the Festival? GCIFF screens films all year round! For information on upcoming films visit www.GoldCoastFilmFestival.org or call 516-829-2570 (tel:(516)%20829-
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberle.com
About the Gold Coast Film Festival:
Located on the "Gold Coast" in the Town of North Hempstead, the Gold Coast International Film Festival was founded with the purpose of establishing a home on Long Island to showcase the work of exceptional filmmakers and provide the public with an insider's view of the film industry. Festival events include screenings, workshops, conversations with prominent members of the film community, special events and parties. During the annual seven-day festival, area residents, visitors, members of the business and film communities, public officials, students and academics come together to celebrate the art and influence of cinema in the charming and historic towns and villages of Long Island's Gold Coast. In addition to the Fall festival, GCIFF also presents dozens of preview screenings and filmmaker Q&As throughout the year at their year-round Furman and Douglas Elliman Film Series.
The Gold Coast is just a short ride from New York City, and is easily accessible by car, train and the area's three major airports: John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia, and MacArthur.
About the Gold Coast Arts Center:
The Gold Coast Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts through education, exhibition, performance and outreach. For over 20 years we have brought the arts and arts in education experiences to tens of thousands of people throughout our region through our 1) School for the Arts, which offers year-round classes in all visual and performing arts to students of all ages and abilities, (2) Free public art gallery, (3) Concert and lecture series, (4) Outreach programs, which each year bring artist residencies, after-school programs, school assemblies, teacher training workshops and parent-child workshops to students, senior citizens, teachers and others in underserved communities throughout our region, (5) Year round film screening and discussion series and (6) Gold Coast International Film Festival, now in its 6th year. The Arts Center is an affiliate of the John F Kennedy Center for the for the Performing Arts: Partners in Education Program and National Gallery of Art, both located in Washington DC.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 29, 2017