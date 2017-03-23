Outlaws Hit Author Thompson Accounts For 7% Of Western Sales In America

Outlaws Publishing star Paul L. Thompson currently holds seven bestseller spots in the Western top 100. With sales of almost 100,000 page reads per day, he accounts for 7% of Western sales in the top 100.

-- It was announced on Monday by Outlaws Publishing publicity department that Western star Paul L. Thompson has scored his seventh bestselling novel in a row. He now holds seven spots on the bestseller list. This rare achievement has only been attained by some of the biggest names in the Western field.With 7% of Western purchases in the top 100 being Paul L. Thompson's books, it looks likely that Paul L. Thompson will become one of the top sellers of the year. With Outlaws Publishing already scoring hits with A.H. Holt, E.C. Herbert and Bruce G. Bennett, this puts them firmly in place to become the bestselling Western publishing house of the year."I believe in every book I publish," Outlaws Publishing chairman J.C. Hulsey stated a few days ago. "Big hit—small hit—no hit. I believe in the books we place in front of readers. I'm happy for Paul—he's worked hard. But I won't rest until we hold every spot in that top 100. It's time for Western authors to be heard. I want to work with every Western author I can find. They are all welcome to join us."With a heavy emphasis on promotion and over two hundred books on schedule for release throughout 2017, Outlaws Publishing looks likely to keep scoring hit after hit."Nobody in the industry has ever seen such an emphasis towards growth and promotion," Hulsey continued. "It's about time publishing companies put their money where their mouth is and started promoting the books they publish."You can learn more about Paul L. Thompson, and Outlaws Publishing, by contacting their press office at info@outlawspublishing.com. You can find all the authors mentioned and their books on Amazon.com.