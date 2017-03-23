Director of Photography Sells Las Vegas Stock

SAN FRANCISCO
- March 29, 2017
-- The first quarter has proven to be successful for award winning aerial cinematographer Halcyon Louis Simmons. So far, his first sell of the year with aerial footage of Las Vegas for foreign representative of current rep Paula Lumbard of Footagebank. The Las Vegas nose mount footage was shot in 2004 with late helicopter pilot David Gibbs & assistant Greg Yanez. Halcyon is currently working part time at North Coast News as a Television Production Assistant - KAEF 23 ABC and KBVU 28 Fox while attending Full Sail University as a full time student in Media Communications. Halcyon also has a news / lifestyle website called Halcyon TV which has been covering northern California events since 2015. Halcyon is scheduled to be Director of Photography on the feature film titled "Aerial San Francisco - The Paris of the West" due out later this year and is also working on a script in development called "LA Exposed". To follow Halcyon on his new blog - go to: http://halcyonuas.weebly.com/dp-halcyon---blog