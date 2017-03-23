News By Tag
Merrimack Street Venture Announces the Occupancy of Mixed-Use Living at Harbor Place in Haverhill
An Urban Renaissance along the Merrimack River offering apartments, a college satellite, corporate offices and cultural amenities.
This scenic riverfront location offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with underground parking available and private balconies on select apartments. To inquire about the availability of apartments please contact Peabody Properties through the Harbor Place website at http://www.harborplacehaverhill.com/
HarborPlace is located in Haverhill, MA, on the eastern end of downtown, is minutes from convenient shopping and a is 5 minute walk from the MBTA commuter rail station. This new residential community is made up of 80 apartment homes of which there are twenty-seven (27) one-bedroom apartments; forty-six (46) two-bedroom apartments; and seven (7) three-bedroom apartments; with seven (7) handicap accessible apartments. Residents also enjoy a fitness center, outdoor community green space, spectacular views, pedestrian walkways and, on-site professional management.
Also located on the campus is a five-story, 58,000 square-foot commercial building which will soon be occupied by HC Media's new, state-of-the-
Merrimack Street Ventures, the developer of Harbor Place, is a joint venture of The Planning Office for Urban Affairs and The Greater Haverhill Foundation. In addition to engaging Peabody Properties to rent the apartment homes, they have selected The Corbett Restaurant Group to handle the restaurant leasing.
Peabody Properties Principal and CEO Karen Fish-Will said, "This is a transformative development for the City of Haverhill with beautiful outdoor community space and many amenities in an active local business district, and very near the commuter rail station. We are pleased to be a part of this large and extraordinary development in downtown Haverhill."
For additional information please visit http://www.harborplacehaverhill.com/
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 12,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. Peabody Properties was recently ranked in the top 50 on the 2016 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List, and maintains it headquarters in Braintree, MA with additional offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
