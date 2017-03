Ambius Showcases The Ultimate Retail Experience at GlobalShop Conference

Ambient Scenting and Interior Landscaping Company to Provide VR Experience Demonstrating Premium Scenting Capabilities for Retail Spaces

Ambius Logo

Contact

Danny Beardsworth

***@konnectagency.com Danny Beardsworth

End

--, a leader in ambient scenting and interior landscaping, will showcase its innovation and expertise in immersive multi-sensory experiences for retail spaces at the GlobalShop conference in Las Vegas. The company's booth will include a virtual reality demonstration featuring its scenting technology to demonstrate the impact of scent in retail environments. Guided tours of this Virtual Fragrance Expert tool will provide an opportunity for attendees to find the scent that best aligns with the experience their brand wants for its customers.In addition to the virtual reality multi-sensory experience, experts fromwill be on hand to discuss the research and findings from its recent report, "The Business Impact of Scent," which shows the positive effects of ambient scenting on customers in retail settings. Attendees will be among the first to receive their next research-based report, "The Ultimate Retail Experience.""Creating brand loyalty is essential in today's evolving retail landscape," said Cathy Hoffman, marketing manager for. "Smell is our most powerful emotion, and its strong ties to our emotions gives retailers a powerful opportunity to build a meaningful connection through olfactive branding. We're excited to show attendees how they can use scenting to boost customer enjoyment, engagement, and ultimately loyalty."can be found in booth 4843 at this year's GlobalShop conference, taking place March 28-30 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, located at 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. To learn more about GlobalShop, visit GlobalShop.org . For additional information about, please visit Ambius.com # # #is the world's largest provider of plants, holiday d├ęcor, replica foliage and flowers for commercial environments.also offers a broad range of products and services including scenting and living green walls, which can help improve employee productivity, reduce absenteeism and boost well-being in the workplace. Founded in 1963,is a division of Rentokil Initial plc. For more information, visitat www.ambius.com and connect withon LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.