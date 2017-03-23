News By Tag
Ambius Showcases The Ultimate Retail Experience at GlobalShop Conference
Ambient Scenting and Interior Landscaping Company to Provide VR Experience Demonstrating Premium Scenting Capabilities for Retail Spaces
In addition to the virtual reality multi-sensory experience, experts from Ambius will be on hand to discuss the research and findings from its recent report, "The Business Impact of Scent," which shows the positive effects of ambient scenting on customers in retail settings. Attendees will be among the first to receive their next research-based report, "The Ultimate Retail Experience."
"Creating brand loyalty is essential in today's evolving retail landscape," said Cathy Hoffman, marketing manager for Ambius. "Smell is our most powerful emotion, and its strong ties to our emotions gives retailers a powerful opportunity to build a meaningful connection through olfactive branding. We're excited to show attendees how they can use scenting to boost customer enjoyment, engagement, and ultimately loyalty."
Ambius can be found in booth 4843 at this year's GlobalShop conference, taking place March 28-30 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, located at 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. To learn more about GlobalShop, visit GlobalShop.org. For additional information about Ambius, please visit Ambius.com.
About Ambius:
Ambius is the world's largest provider of plants, holiday décor, replica foliage and flowers for commercial environments. Ambius also offers a broad range of products and services including scenting and living green walls, which can help improve employee productivity, reduce absenteeism and boost well-being in the workplace. Founded in 1963, Ambius is a division of Rentokil Initial plc. For more information, visit Ambius at www.ambius.com and connect with Ambius on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.
