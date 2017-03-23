Large Antique American Sterling Silver Swans Antique Silve At It's Best

Nelson and Nelson Antiques is pleased to offer this rare find.... from the turn of the 19th Century.

antique sterling silver and cut glass swans rare s

Media Contact

Steve Nelson

646-863-5416

***@aol.com Steve Nelson646-863-5416

End

-- Pair of Large Antique American Sterling Silver and Cut Glass Swans (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1355944/enlargement1355944nelson.html)Sale Price: $7,475.00 -35% off list price!Listed Price $11,500.00Pair of Large American sterling silver and glass swans, ca 1900. Each: cut glass body mounted with silver wings, neck, and head. Finely delineated plumage.Neck and head shapely with closed bill and beady eyes. Hollow for holding flowers or treats. An elegant centerpiece twosome. Hallmarked. Fine condition and deep patina.One of the nicest pieces we have seen in a long time. You should visit our showroom to see this and much more, or click on the link below to see more high definition pictures.Great time to buy while sterling silver is at historically low prices.http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1355944/Pair-Large-Antique-American-Sterling-Silver-Cut-GlassNo cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.See more at:"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years."All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."Steve Nelson