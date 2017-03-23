

Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. to Hold News Conference on Silver Spring Apartment Building Explosion Case Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. – a personal injury law firm serving Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC – will be holding a news conference to announce the filing of lawsuits over an apartment building explosion in Silver Spring, MD. WASHINGTON - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. will be holding a news conference on Thursday, March 30th to announce the filing of lawsuits in connection to an explosion and fire at a Silver Spring, Maryland apartment complex that killed 7 victims and injured more than 30 others on August 10, 2016. The fire and explosion also displaced over 100 residents, many of whom were forced to escape harm following the initial blast by fleeing the complex or jumping from balconies.



The firm will be filing suit in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland against Washington Gas, Kay Management Co., and Flower Branch Apartments on behalf of three clients who suffered injuries and damages in the incident.



As Firm Partner Joseph Cammarata explains:



"Despite repeated warnings, the apartment management chose not to take reasonable action to protect its residents from imminent potentially deadly harm. Their conscious disregard for the safety and well-being of their residents led to our clients suffering the horror of a terrifying explosion, causing personal injury and the loss of their home and possessions. Filing a lawsuit will guarantee us a seat at the table during the NTSB investigation to ensure our clients' interests are properly protected and that they receive justice."



Shortly after the opening of a federal investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board last year, which is still ongoing, officials reported that the fatal explosion was caused by a natural gas leak in the complex's meter room. It was then discovered that residents had made multiple complaints regarding the smell of gas around the complex in the months prior to the explosion.



Thursday's news conference will take place at Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C.'s office at 1232 17 Street, N.W., Washington, DC at 3:00 p.m.



Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm that has recovered millions of dollars in compensation for injured victims and families throughout the DC metro area, including Maryland and Virginia. Learn more about the firm by visiting End -- Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. will be holding a news conference on Thursday, March 30th to announce the filing of lawsuits in connection to an explosion and fire at a Silver Spring, Maryland apartment complex that killed 7 victims and injured more than 30 others on August 10, 2016. The fire and explosion also displaced over 100 residents, many of whom were forced to escape harm following the initial blast by fleeing the complex or jumping from balconies.The firm will be filing suit in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland against Washington Gas, Kay Management Co., and Flower Branch Apartments on behalf of three clients who suffered injuries and damages in the incident.As Firm Partner Joseph Cammarata explains:"Despite repeated warnings, the apartment management chose not to take reasonable action to protect its residents from imminent potentially deadly harm. Their conscious disregard for the safety and well-being of their residents led to our clients suffering the horror of a terrifying explosion, causing personal injury and the loss of their home and possessions. Filing a lawsuit will guarantee us a seat at the table during the NTSB investigation to ensure our clients' interests are properly protected and that they receive justice."Shortly after the opening of a federal investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board last year, which is still ongoing, officials reported that the fatal explosion was caused by a natural gas leak in the complex's meter room. It was then discovered that residents had made multiple complaints regarding the smell of gas around the complex in the months prior to the explosion.Thursday's news conference will take place at Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C.'s office at 1232 17 Street, N.W., Washington, DC at 3:00 p.m.Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm that has recovered millions of dollars in compensation for injured victims and families throughout the DC metro area, including Maryland and Virginia. Learn more about the firm by visiting www.chaikinandsherman.com Source : Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. Email : ***@scorpion.co Posted By : ***@scorpion.co Tags : Silver Spring Apartment , Explosion , Montgomery County , Maryland Explosion , Montgomery Explosion , Washington Gas , Kay Management Company , Flower Branch Apartments Industry : Legal Location : Washington - District of Columbia - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. PRs New Website Launched for New Hampshire’s Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.

