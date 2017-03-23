Screenprint of Greta Garbo as Mata Hari by Andy Warhol garners $52,000 at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers

A screenprint in color, accented with diamond dust of screen legend Greta Garbo as Mata Hari by Andy Warhol, titled The Star, sold for $52,000 at a Spring Antiques & Fine Arts Auction held March 25th by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers in Cranston, R.I.