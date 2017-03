EPRO Introduces E.Series Composite Waterproofing and Vapor Intrusion Systems

Existing Products and Systems Re-Branded to Make Specification Easier

-- EPRO Services, Inc. (EPRO), an innovator of composite waterproofing, methane mitigation, and vapor intrusion systems, introduces– a tiered line of composite systems that leverage a variety of membrane materials to meet any performance need or project condition.is comprised of three waterproofing systems for shoring, walls, decks, and underslabs:is ideal when performance is paramount. It features a thermoplastic HDPE base course, a geocomposite bentonite protection sheet, and a minimum of 100 mils of polymer-modified asphalt.provides a perfect compromise between performance and budget considerations. It features a geocomposite base course, a geocomposite bentonite protection sheet, and a minimum of 80 mils of polymer-modified asphalt.offers proven waterproofing for sites with lower risk. It features a geocomposite base course, protection sheet, and a minimum of 60 mils of polymer-modified asphalt.Each system features built-in layers of redundancy. This redundancy is achieved by combining different types of waterproofing materials to leverage the positive attributes of each and eliminate a continuous seam. EPRO calls thisEPRO'sphilosophy represents the evolution of its products over the past 20 years, and is now demonstrated clearly by itsline. It is now easier than ever for developers, designers, and contractors to determine the ideal waterproofing system for their project.Formerly referred to as EPRO System III, individual products under the newline have also been re-branded. For a detailed list of new product names, along with references to the old names, visit: http://eproinc.com/ e-series-product- and-system-names Allsystems and products are scaled to meet site conditions and performance goals, providing the project team with flexibility in process and in budget, and with waterproofing systems that meet the demanding requirements of modern day construction.In addition, EPRO stands behind its process with the E.Assurance warranty program, which includes No Dollar Limit Labor and a Material Warranty. E.Assurance consists of four main steps: Plan Review, Installation Coordination, Inspection Protocol, and Warranty Service. For more information, visit: http://eproinc.com/ e-assurance Visit EPRO online: www.eproinc.comEPRO makes building products to keep structures dry and safe. Founded on the belief that redundant systems provide the best protection, EPRO provides composite waterproofing and vapor intrusion systems for all types of performance needs and project conditions. For more information, call 800-882-1896 or visit www.eproinc.com.