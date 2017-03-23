The Team Behind Mining Indaba Launches a New Event Dedicated to Investment in Latin American Mining

Investing in LatAm Mining Cumbre Announces Participation from Chile's Mining Minister and Leading Mining Investors

-- London, UK – There are a wealth of opportunities in Latin America for mining investors, whether it's copper and gold assets or following the excitement around lithium and zinc. Finding the best companies, securing long-term returns and ensuring projects are developed is important to investors, mining companies and governments alike.To support this, the group behind Mining Indaba is launching Investing in LatAm Mining Cumbre on 11-12 July 2017 in Santiago, Chile, in partnership with the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC.) The event will support the needs of mining companies for further investment into their businesses, lead investors to projects that will provide the best returns for their portfolio and link governments with the best companies who could invest into their countries. Already, the event is attracting mining investors with billions of dollars of assets under management including Oppenheimer Funds, Denham Capital and Resource Capital Funds.Alex Grose, Managing Director said, "Mining Cumbre will bring to the Latin American mining community all that has made Mining Indaba a uniquely important event for over 20 years. Much like Mining Indaba, we will unite major, mid-tier and junior mining corporates who seek investment, institutional and private equity investors who want to strike deals in the mining sector and government ministers who engage both groups to discuss new projects in their countries."Confirmed speakers and advisory board members include:· Hon. Minister Aurora Williams, Minister of Mining, the Republic of Chile· Sir Richard Shireff, the Ex-Deputy Commander of Allied Command for NATO in Europe· · Diego Hernandez, President, Sociedad Nacional de Mineria Chile (SONAMI)· Shanquan Li, Portfolio Manager, Oppenheimer Funds· Caroline Donally, Director, Denham Capital· Trent Tempel, Senior Vice President, South America, Newmont· Guillermo Kaelin, Head of Latin America, Appian Natural Resources Fund· Andor Lips, Fund Manager, Commodity Discovery Fund· Martin Valdes, Managing Director, Latin America, Resource Capital Funds· Anthony Milewski, Managing Director, Pala· Keith Spence, President & Partner, Global Mining Capital· Miguel Inchaustegui Zevallos, Vice President Corporate Affairs and Secretary to the Board, Gold Fields· · Pablo Altimiras, Vice President of Development and Planning, SQM· · Alejandra Wood, Executive Director, CESCOLearn more at: https://www.miningindaba.com/ehome/193286Harry ChapmanDirector of ContentPhillip LoFasoDirector of Marketing & Media RelationsInvesting in African Mining Indaba