Lasershow 2.0 – that spectacle in Austria's mountains

 
 
STUTTGART, Germany - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Tyrol – known for its unique natural beauty, a place where many tourists like to spend their leisure time. Throughout the year, the heart of the Alps is a magnet for young and old, visitors who like sports or enjoy just the beautiful nature. The popular holiday resort of Serfaus in Austria is particularly striking. Of course, it inspires its guests with the known and very nice Tyrolean hospitality, its typical Tyrolean country houses and the picturesque charm of the idyllic landscape, but not enough. Serfaus combines nature with passion for technology.

Every year the new winter season enchants visitors who are held by the citizen of Serfaus in good spirits as usual. Varied events, attractions and culinary dreams pamper and entertain the guests in Tyrol. Besides thrill for the adults, lots of fun for the kids and culinary delights for all, unique events inspire in the Alps. Already in the year 2003 the Seilbahn Komperdell GmbH had a Coherent Sabre PL/R LD and a Coherent Star II A6, two water-cooled laser show systems, installed from LPS-Lasersysteme, Ofterdingen, Germany. The company is known worldwide as a manufacturer of premium show laser systems and provider of individual laser shows. A permanent installation in the mountains, with a wide variety of weather conditions, was a special challenge with water-cooled laser show systems and required professional skills. To protect the equipment against weather conditions, such as cold and snow flurry, once a special container was designed for the laser show systems, which guaranteed the best conditions for the proper operation of the laser systems with its heating. So that technology and LPS RealTIME Pro laser show software are always up to date to present to the visitors latest laser shows, the organizers of the Seilbahn Komperdell GmbH trust the annual service of LPS, which always takes place prior to the season.

This was for example once accompanied for "Memories - the whole world of dance!". The arguably most stunning free air spectacle of Tyrol for the whole family presented musical scenes iridescent, spectacular, romantic and poignant. Fascinating performances of the Serfaus ski school allowed a look in the mirror of memory at the rhythm of the past.

To meet the demands of the guests, the skiing area of Serfaus is since March 2017 very modern in terms of laser shows. The outdated, even though until then reliably accurate laser technology, was now completely replaced. Once the water-cooled white light and Argon lasers enchanted the visitors, now air-cooled, colorful laser systems will do that. Two LPS-Bax 15 K RGB (15 watts white light) and three Spike 7K RGB (7 watts white light) allow more possibilities to include laser shows spectacularly in the entire artistic performance every Wednesday to the "Adventure Night". Friends of voluminous beam shows can as well enjoy as even friends of laser graphics, projected at 200 m distance on the mountain.

Website:http://www.lps-laser.com

