Rural Sourcing's Third Annual Hackathon To Support Dixie Adoptables

-- Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI), the leading provider of US-based IT outsourcing services, today announced its third annual hackathon in Mobile, Alabama, scheduled to take place April 7th at RSI from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. This year's event will bring college students together to work on a project that will help protect the animals at Dixie Adoptables, a non-profit animal shelter.Each team will be given four hours to create a solution for a project that has yet to be revealed. Following a presentation to a panel of judges, the first place winners of the event will receive a coveted paid internship at RSI, which has been recognized as one of 100 top organizations selected for Computerworld's 2016 Best Places to Work in IT. Food and drinks will be provided to all participants and prizes are awarded every hour throughout the day."We're really excited to develop a project that allows these college students to give back to the community in a manner that will actually make a difference,"said Margaux Kaynard, vice president of human resources. "In addition, it will not only help Dixie Adoptables, but it will also give the students the opportunity to showcase their talent in a fun and energized environment."This year's panel of judges include: Matt Roberts, president of Dixie Adoptables, Paige Briggs, RSI software development center director in Albuquerque, and Scott Monnig, vice president of professional services at RSI.For more information or to register for the event, visit https://www.ruralsourcing.com/ mobile-hackathon- 2017 Dixie Adoptables is a 501c3 animal rescue/shelter in South Mississippi working hard to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abandoned and unwanted pets in the community.Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI) is changing the IT outsourcing experience with a cost effective, agile approach to software development, support and maintenance of critical business and cloud applications. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in tier two and three cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hi-tech, insurance and consumer & retail goods. For more information, visit https://www.ruralsourcing.com