Peerless-AV® Showcases Award-Winning AV Solutions at the 2017 Digital Signage Expo
Exhibiting in Booth 907, presenting sponsor to lead digital signage seminar and on-floor workshops
Exhibiting in Booth 907, Peerless-AV will display a variety of digital signage solutions, including the new Curved Indoor Portrait Kiosk, Full-Service Video Wall Mounts, Outdoor Displays, Wireless AV Solutions, and more. Peerless-AV executives will also be leading various on-floor workshops and a seminar on outdoor digital signage at the expo.
Kiosks
Being shown for the first time at DSE, Peerless-AV's floor standing Curved Indoor Portrait Kiosk enclosure supports the latest LED displays and touchscreen panels ranging from 40"-55". Designed to accommodate displays up to 101mm (4.0") deep, the kiosk features a mounting pattern of 600mm wide by 400mm high. With a flat base that can be free standing or bolted to the ground, the kiosk allows for electric and data cable access. Plus, the kiosk includes two whisper-quiet thermostat-controlled exhaust fans to ensure the display and internal components are kept at an optimal temperature.
To maintain a clean aesthetic, the kiosk offers an internal tray for media players and cables, as well as lift off, bi-level rear doors that allow direct access to parts requiring maintenance. For theft protection, the kiosk features a combination lock and handle, eliminating frustrating key loss and replacement issues. Customization options for the enclosure include stereo speakers and amplifiers, hi-definition web camera, bar code scanner, credit card reader, Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity with an external antenna, proximity sensor, and a thermal receipt printer. For applications where branding compliance is required, further custom options include bespoke color finishes, vinyl logos, and wraps.
Offering a range in kiosk solutions, Peerless-AV will also showcase its Wall Kiosk Enclosure (KIP655 (https://www.peerless-
Mounts
Peerless-AV's award-winning SmartMount® Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount (DS-VW775 (https://www.peerless-
Other featured mounts include the SmartMount® Digital Menu Board Mount with Height and Depth Adjustment (DS-MBZ647L)
Emerging Technologies
Featured AV innovations include the PeerAir™ Pro Wireless AV Multi-Display System (HDS300). Offering a wireless distance of 210 feet, the PeerAir™ Pro vastly improves versatility while making it possible to penetrate multiple walls, floors, and ceilings for complete coverage. The system can multicast Full HD wirelessly to up to six displays in addition to a seventh wired display using a pass-thru port on the transmitter. It also features three HDMI inputs, while maintaining VGA or Component input, and offers a quick push-button multi-cast configuration set up.
Also on display will be Peerless-AV's Xtreme™ Outdoor Daylight Readable Display (CL-49PLC68-
In addition to showcasing new and award-winning solutions, Peerless-AV executives will be leading two on-floor workshops and a seminar at DSE.
· March 29, 2:00-2:30 pm – Interactive Digital Signage On-Floor Workshop with Todd Mares, Booth 1231, Session Number BP5
· March 29, 4:00-4:30 pm – Best Practices for Outdoor Digital Signage Seminar with Brian McClimans and Daytona's Rodney Ward, LVCC S222, Session Number S17
· March 30, 1:15-1:45 pm – The Success of DOOH On-Floor Workshop with Nick Belcore, Booth 1231, Session Number BP11
To learn more, visit Peerless-AV at Booth 907. For media appointments, please contact Beth Gard at bethg@lotus823.com (mailto:bethg@
About Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.
Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-
