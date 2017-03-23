News By Tag
United Methodist Church Breaks Ground for New $3.5 Million Building
The 14,000 square foot building will include a fellowship hall to seat 400 people and a commercial kitchen; a worship space for the Church's contemporary worship service; a youth center that will accommodate 120 youth; and office space. The project will also include modifications to the current fellowship hall to convert the space into a nursery area and music suite.
"Our new Ministry Center was developed to serve the continuing needs of our growing congregation and our community," said RHUMC Senior Pastor Dr. Glenn Martin. "Through this new facility, we will be better equipped to fulfill our mission be a community of faith that glorifies God through worship, service, and witness; to serve the needs of our community and to grow together as followers of Jesus Christ."
The project is being built by the Aspen Group of Frankfort, IL, with Felder & Associates of Savannah serving as architect, and Coleman and Co. Inc. of Savannah, serving as civil engineer. Representatives from those companies participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony alongside Dr. Martin, as well as, Richmond Hill Mayor Harold Fowler, UMC Coastal District Superintendent Wayne Moseley, chairperson of the building committee Mary Ann Henderson, chairman of the finance committee Bob May, and other church officials.
For more information about Richmond Hill United Methodist Church, visit the church at 9050 Ford Ave., Richmond Hill, GA 31324, call 912-756-2190, email contact@rhumc.com or visit online at http://rhumc.com/
ABOUT RICHMOND HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
RHUMC is a community of faith that glorifies God through worship, service, and witness. We seek to serve our community where there is need and to grow together as followers of Jesus Christ. Here you will find Open Hearts, Open Minds, and Open Doors. For more information, visit Richmond Hill United Methodist Church at 9050 Ford Ave., Richmond Hill, GA 31324, call 912-756-2190, email contact@rhumc.com or visit online at http://rhumc.com/
ABOUT ASPEN GROUP
Aspen Group is a ministry-focused design/build/
ABOUT FELDER & ASSOCIATES
Established in 2012, Felder & Associates specializes in historic preservation, commercial architecture, adaptive reuse architecture, corporate interior design, high-end residential design, green building and neo-traditional building. The firm has a staff of LEED accredited architects and interior designers who focus on sustainability. Locally, Felder & Associates is a member of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce and Historic Savannah Foundation. The firm is nationally connected in the American Institutes of Architects, the American Society of Interior Designers and the United States Green Building Council. Felder & Associates is a member of the International Interior Design Association. In 2014, Felder & Associates received a historic preservation award from the Historic Savannah Foundation and the best architecture firm award from Savannah Magazine. Felder & Associates recently completed the Grey restaurant in the former Greyhound bus depot in the Savannah historic district. The firm is located at 2514 Abercorn St. Suite 110, Savannah, GA 31401. For more information or to contact Felder & Associates, call 912-777-3979, or visit www.felderassociates.net
