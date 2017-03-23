News By Tag
Tanya's Bath And Body Releases Infused Coconut Oil Whipped Body Butter
Coconut oil infused whipped body butter is made from organic coconut oil
Chicago, IL: Coconut oil has many natural benefits for the overall body. Not only is coconut oil an antibacterial and anti-fungal, it is an excellent moisturizer. Combined with healing properties of shea butter this is a sure win for the skin and hair.
Designer Tanya Rayford from Tanya's Bath and Body is releasing the brand new Infused Coconut Oil Whipped Body Butters and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Infused Coconut Oil Whipped Body Butter will be released on March 30, 2017.
Tanya's Bath and Body is known for helping women and men with dry skin issues so they can achieve soft and highly moisturized skin. Thus, for the first time, Tanya Rayford has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular handmade bath and body product line. The new Infused Coconut Oil Whipped Body Butter is scheduled to go live on March 30, 2017.
The collection will be exclusively sold on the website TanyasBathandBody.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season. Tanya Rayford is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they've been requesting.
Head to www.TanyasBathandBody.com
For more information about Infused Coconut Oil Whipped Body Butter or for an interview with Tanya Rayford, please write to orders@tanyasbathandbody.com.
Tanya Rayford started designing Infused Oils Whipped Body Butters after she was faced with a very real problem. My son was born with eczema and every product on the market caused a reaction. I began creating handmade Infused Coconut Oil Whipped Body Butter and other bath and body products that eventually healed his eczema. Over the years my Infused Oils Whipped Body Butters products started gaining notoriety amongst friends, family and the bath and body industry.
