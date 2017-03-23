Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Ser & Associates, PLLC as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Ser & Associates, PLLC as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Ser & Associates, PLLC as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Ser & Associates, PLLC will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Ser & Associates is a boutique law firm serving businesses and individuals throughout Florida, including established businesses, start-ups, entrepreneurs, employers, developers, not-for-profits and private individuals.Their practice areas include:Acquisition/Sale of BusinessesCreation of New Business EntitiesContractsEmployment LawGovernment ContractingImmigrationIntellectual PropertyLand Use & ZoningMediation/LitigationReal EstateTax DefenseTrusts & EstatesThe Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.lilly@ser-associates.com