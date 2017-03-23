News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TV Network and International Conference Unite with Millennial Social Media Movement
Forging Unconventional Paths to Connection
Connectedness – It's at the center of human existence. It drives us to live in amassed groups and share in life's experiences together. Yet, in this fast expanding digital age where online social interaction has grown exponentially, more and more people, particularly Millennials, express a deepening sense of disconnection. It's a challenge that organizations like Daystar Television Network and Planetshakers are facing head-on thanks to their recent partnership with the rising social influencers of Socality.
"As a network, we're always looking for new ways to not only engage our audience, but to interact with them," said Marcus Lamb, Daystar's Founder & CEO. "We find more and more that there are people out there longing to not feel so isolated and shut off from the world."
Founder of Socality, Scott Bakken, explained how he knows this feeling all too well, "After spending some time in Australia with a great church community, my wife and I moved back to Canada to be closer to family. And I found myself feeling adrift, and after searching online, I found others who felt the same way. This was the genesis of Socality, and it shapes our mission to connect young creatives and beyond with community."
April 10-13 this year, these unconventional partners, will come together for Planetshakers 20th annual conference. This event will bring together Daystar's international viewing audience of over 608 million homes, Planetshakers band's fan base and Socality's social influential community to take this larger-than-
"The church has always been about connectedness. Jesus was about people. We must meet people where they are," said Russell Evans, Senior Pastor of Planetshakers'. "That's what Planetshakers' music and ministry is about. It's why Daystar broadcasts into every country around the world. And it's why Socality has found so many places to grow, expanding the frontier of connecting young creatives. That's what makes this such a perfect partnership."
Bringing these different avenues together, will provide a broader field for sharing the hope of the Gospel message in a more personal and comprehensive way. While Planetshakers will center on the message, and Daystar will connect viewers with that message, Socality will help unite conference attendees in community through a specially designed interactive display outside the arena, featuring artifacts, props and a social-to-in-
This collective approach to connectedness might seem a little off the beaten path, but it's a bold effort to blaze a new trail to embrace new forms of digital interaction to create a deep level of community, making the world a less lonely place.
# # #
About Socality
Socality is a movement built around connecting creatives through social media and gathering them to use their collective voice to strengthen and encourage community on a more personal level. Launched in 2014, our mission is to use today's innovative technology to convert online connectivity into face-to-face relationships. Through #Socality, which to-date has been used more than 2.6 million times, creatives around the world are experiencing unique, life-changing opportunities to use their skills and passions to inspire others! For more, check out Socality.org!
About Daystar Television Network
Daystar Television Network is an award winning, faith-based network dedicated to spreading the Gospel 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all around the globe, through all media formats possible. Reaching over 109 million households in the United States and over 2 billion people worldwide, Daystar is the fastest growing faith-based television network in the world. To learn more, visit Daystar.com.
About Planetshakers
At its core, Planetshakers seeks first and foremost to pursue the presence of God. All expressions of Planetshakers, including Planetshakers Band, which is known for its international touring and worship favourites like "Like A Fire," "Endless Praise," "Nothing Is Impossible,"
Planetshakers Church is further involved in numerous community and charitable causes, including prison ministry, school programs, refugee outreach, disaster relief and welfare assistance. It also partners with World Vision to assist in urgent humanitarian crises around the world, and runs Planetshakers College in Melbourne, which equips local and international students to impact their world for Christ.
Contact
Daystar Television
***@daystar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse