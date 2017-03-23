News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Stuart Kane Sponsors 2017 ADL Marcus M. Kaufman Jurisprudence Awards Dinner
This year's recipients of the prestigious award, named in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Marcus M. Kaufman, are Andra Greene, Michael Ray and Gary Singer.
The Marcus M. Kaufman Jurisprudence Award is presented to exemplary attorneys who have given back to their respective communities in outstanding ways, and have made further enhancements for the legal profession in Orange County.
As the Regional Board Chair of ADL's Orange County/Long Beach region, Stuart Kane partner Josh Grushkin is honored to be part of this event, and have the support of his firm.
The Anti-Defamation League was founded in 1913, "to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all." ADL continues to be the nation's premier civil rights and human relations organization, fighting anti-Semitism and bigotry of all kinds. Through education, legislation, inter-group dialogue and the monitoring of extremist groups, the Anti-Defamation League seeks to create a community free from hate and bigotry.
Click here for more information on the 2017 Marcus M. Kaufman Jurisprudence Awards Dinner: http://orangecounty.adl.org/
About Stuart Kane LLP
Stuart Kane is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse