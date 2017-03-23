Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Sysmiami as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Sysmiami as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Sysmiami as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Sysmiami will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Sysmiami is a company that provide technology solutions such as cloud computing, server administration, installation and configuration of networks, support of second and third levels, among others.Their engineers have more than 10 years of experience in fields like design and implementation of technology projects.Their goal is to provide you and your company the necessary tools to get rid of the operational tasks of technology management and can concentrate on your core business.Generate more value with less operativity !In Sysmiami they have a simple philosophy; provide excellent services and give the customers the right tools to reach their goals.Believe that their customers are the foundation of their company, so they will always try to do an additional effort to provide the right solution.They educate their customers allowing them to have an excellent support, and also, the knowledge to use it to its fullest extent.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.aog@sysmiami.com