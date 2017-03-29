News By Tag
Thiel College's women's advocacy group to host leadership conference for area high school students
Thiel College will welcome regional high school juniors and seniors to its annual Leadership Conference. Thiel's women's advocacy group, Women Inspiring the Next Generation will host. Brenda Sanders Dede, Ph.D will be the keynote speaker.
This year's conference—centered around the theme of Mardi Gras—will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Glen Johnson Community Center on the Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/)
The keynote speaker, Brenda Sanders Dede, Ph.D., will take the stage at 11 a.m. Dede is the associate vice president for academic affairs at Clarion University and was named the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry's Citizen of the Year for 2016. She will speak on the theme of empowering women and leadership.
"We chose the theme of Mardi Gras because this is all about taking off your mask and being yourself," said Women Inspiring the Next Generation President Elizabeth Carlson '17. "The idea we are looking at is that behind every mask is a face and behind every face is a story."
About Women Inspiring the Next Generation
Women Inspiring the Next Generation promotes friendship, empowers women through cultural and community affairs, and strives to set a standard of respect and responsibility for the entire College community by participating as leaders in a variety of Thiel College clubs and activities. The organization promotes community service locally and globally through activities that help local needs and raise funds for global needs.
About Thiel College
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/
Thiel College
