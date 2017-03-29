 
News By Tag
* Thiel College
* Brenda Sanders Dede
* Women
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Greenville
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Thiel College's women's advocacy group to host leadership conference for area high school students

Thiel College will welcome regional high school juniors and seniors to its annual Leadership Conference. Thiel's women's advocacy group, Women Inspiring the Next Generation will host. Brenda Sanders Dede, Ph.D will be the keynote speaker.
 
 
Brenda Sanders Dede, Ph.D.
Brenda Sanders Dede, Ph.D.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Thiel College
* Brenda Sanders Dede
* Women

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Greenville - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Events

GREENVILLE, Pa. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College's women's advocacy group, Women Inspiring the Next Generation, will bring regional high school juniors and seniors to campus Thursday, March 30 for its annual leadership conference.

This year's conference—centered around the theme of Mardi Gras—will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Glen Johnson Community Center on the Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/) campus. Students from Farrell, Commodore Perry, Grove City, West Middlesex and other regional high schools will participate in ice breaker games and activities, engage in speaking sessions, and eat lunch with peers and mentors.

The keynote speaker, Brenda Sanders Dede, Ph.D., will take the stage at 11 a.m. Dede is the associate vice president for academic affairs at Clarion University and was named the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry's Citizen of the Year for 2016. She will speak on the theme of empowering women and leadership.

"We chose the theme of Mardi Gras because this is all about taking off your mask and being yourself," said Women Inspiring the Next Generation President Elizabeth Carlson '17. "The idea we are looking at is that behind every mask is a face and behind every face is a story."

About Women Inspiring the Next Generation

Women Inspiring the Next Generation promotes friendship, empowers women through cultural and community affairs, and strives to set a standard of respect and responsibility for the entire College community by participating as leaders in a variety of Thiel College clubs and activities. The organization promotes community service locally and globally through activities that help local needs and raise funds for global needs.


About Thiel College


Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/about) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/majors-areas-of-study), 25 varsity sports (http://www.thielathletics.com/), and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.

Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@thiel.edu Email Verified
Tags:Thiel College, Brenda Sanders Dede, Women
Industry:Education
Location:Greenville - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 29, 2017
Thiel College News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share