FINANCE INDIA placed at 125th SJIF Journal Rank out of 20000+ Journals Indexed by SJIF

Contact

Indian Institute of Finance

***@iif.edu Indian Institute of Finance

End

--is a Two Tier Triple Blind Peer Review Journal. Its has an exalted Editorial Board of over 70 Experts from all over WorldIt is indexed and abstracted by more than 23 agencies worldwide.FINANCE INDIA is a Quarterly(refereed)journal of Finance of Indian Institute of Finance, published regularly since 1987. Each issue is of more than 400 pages. Some of the most prominent experts: Franco Modigliani, Merton H. Miller, Bob Merton, Bob Mundell, Douglass North, James Heckman, Rene Sultz, Dick Brealey, Jagdish Bhagwati are on the editorial board of the journal.The Journal is indexed/abstracted by 23 institutions & organization like Cabells Directory of Publishing Opportunities in Accounting, Economics and Finance 1997-98, International Bibliography of Social Sciences of the London School of Economics & Political Sciences, EconLit, JEL on CD, e-JEL, the Journal of Economic Literature, Ulrich's Periodicals DirectoryTM, ISID Research Reference of Institute of Studies in Industrial Development, Gale Directory of Publications & Broadcast Media, FI-ICP, All India Index to Periodical Literature by Nexus Information Services Company (NISC), ProQuest, Information Bulletin on Management (IIM-A), British Library for Development Studies at IDS, Online Public Access Catalogue of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A), Economic Journals on the Web, SOASEA (South Asian Economic Abstracts) of Information Research Group, FinanceWise, Social Science Information Gateway (SoSIG), FinancialStep, UGC Uzbekistan; Scientific Journal Impact Factor (SJIF), ABDC (Austrilan Business Deans Council) and others.FI is ranked 3rd among 79 finance institutions and also among 148 institutions (of finance, macro economics, labour & general micro-economics and business datasets) by B&E Datalinks of American Statistical Association based on ratings for providing financial information & database.The primary aim of the journal is to promote research by disseminating the results of such research in finance, accounting and other related areas. The journal provides scholars with a major forum for intra-disciplinary and interdisciplinary study of various aspects of finance.The Journal is a cornucopia of latest information and it publishes Research Articles, Abstracts of Doctoral Dissertations, An Extensive Bibliography, Book Reviews, Annotated listing of new books, Contents of current periodicals of Articles from over 125 International Journals, Important Statistics on the Economy and Industry, Seminars, Conference & MDPs, Placements.