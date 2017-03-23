 
News By Tag
* Finance India
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

FINANCE INDIA placed at 125th SJIF Journal Rank out of 20000+ Journals Indexed by SJIF

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Finance India

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- FINANCE INDIA (ISSN : 0970 - 3772), The Quarterly Journal of Finance, published since 1987 by Indian Institute of Finance, regularly is a Two Tier Triple Blind Peer Review Journal. Its has an exalted Editorial Board of over 70 Experts from all over World including 6 Nobel Laureates headed by Prof. Dr. JD Agarwal. It is indexed and abstracted by more than 23 agencies worldwide.

Finance India is placed at 125th SJIF Journal Rank out of 20,000+ Journals Indexed by Scientific Journal Impact Factor (SJIF) with SJIF Impact Factor 2016 = 4.27.

FINANCE INDIA is a Quarterly(refereed) journal of Finance of Indian Institute of Finance, published regularly since 1987. Each issue is of more than 400 pages. Some of the most prominent experts: Franco Modigliani, Merton H. Miller, Bob Merton, Bob Mundell, Douglass North, James Heckman, Rene Sultz, Dick Brealey, Jagdish Bhagwati are on the editorial board of the journal.

The Journal is indexed/abstracted by 23 institutions & organization like Cabells Directory of Publishing Opportunities in Accounting, Economics and Finance 1997-98, International Bibliography of Social Sciences of the London School of Economics & Political Sciences, EconLit, JEL on CD, e-JEL, the Journal of Economic Literature, Ulrich's Periodicals DirectoryTM, ISID Research Reference of Institute of Studies in Industrial Development, Gale Directory of Publications & Broadcast Media, FI-ICP, All India Index to Periodical Literature by Nexus Information Services Company (NISC), ProQuest, Information Bulletin on Management (IIM-A), British Library for Development Studies at IDS, Online Public Access Catalogue of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A), Economic Journals on the Web, SOASEA (South Asian Economic Abstracts) of Information Research Group, FinanceWise, Social Science Information Gateway (SoSIG), FinancialStep, UGC Uzbekistan; Scientific Journal Impact Factor (SJIF), ABDC (Austrilan Business Deans Council) and others.

FI is ranked 3rd among 79 finance institutions and also among 148 institutions (of finance, macro economics, labour & general micro-economics and business datasets) by B&E Datalinks of American Statistical Association based on ratings for providing financial information & database.

The primary aim of the journal is to promote research by disseminating the results of such research in finance, accounting and other related areas. The journal provides scholars with a major forum for intra-disciplinary and interdisciplinary study of various aspects of finance.

The Journal is a cornucopia of latest information and it publishes Research Articles, Abstracts of Doctoral Dissertations, An Extensive Bibliography, Book Reviews, Annotated listing of new books, Contents of current periodicals of Articles from over 125 International Journals, Important Statistics on the Economy and Industry, Seminars, Conference & MDPs, Placements.

http://sjifactor.com/masterlist.php?area=all&country=...

Contact
Indian Institute of Finance
***@iif.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@iif.edu Email Verified
Tags:Finance India
Industry:Finance
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Indian Institute of Finance News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share