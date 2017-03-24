News By Tag
JanBask Training Announced Syncing Contacts with Salesforce for Outlook
If an identical email address be found, the two contacts are synchronized. If it doesn't occur, Salesforce for Outlook orders to see whether a contact with the matching first name, last name, and business name occurs. If it doesn't happen, a new contact is formed and the two are synced.
"By synchronizing the contacts, data and technology across these organizations, sales enablement individuals are not only making it much simpler for their representatives to sell but also providing them deeper understandings into what content and they can synchronize contacts easily with outlook which leads to better sales performance,"
About JanBask Training
JanBask Training has been in business since 2007 and is a fast-growing IT services and Salesforce Consulting company that offers a wide array of solutions starting from strategy consulting right through to implementing IT solutions for Fortune 1000 clients. JanBask Training help with Salesforce.com Platform & Products with Specialized, Cloud-focused Salesforce Consulting Services.
We help you utilize most out of the investment made in technology without losing sight of even the smallest details We invest time to get to know you and your business process, and design the approach that aligns with your technology solution vision and objectives. We will help you to become more Agile, efficient, and responsive by empowering your Salesforce platform.
