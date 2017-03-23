News By Tag
Lab Theater Presents The Last Night Of Ballyhoo
"This heartwarming play is disarmingly funny," says director Annette Trossbach. "Social boundaries and prejudice are overcome by love and the Freitag family rekindles its faith. It is a beautifully-
After the performance on April 20, the theater will host a talk-back to include Holocaust-survivor Steen Metz and Florida Weekly journalist Ella Nayor. Attendees of this performance are invited to stay participate in this discussion.
The show stars Bonnie Knapp (I'll Eat You Last: a Chat with Sue Mengers), Amy Tardif (True Colors), John Repa (The Best Man), Kate Dirrigl (Bad Jews), Steven Coe (Play On!), Lexie Anne Cole (The Best Man), and Tyler Charpentier, who makes his Lab Theater debut. Artistic Director Annette Trossbach directs.
THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO opens on April 14 at 8 p.m. Performances are on April 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29 at 8 p.m. and on April 23, 29, and 30 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/
The Last Night of Ballyhoo is sponsored by Ella Nayor and Jeffrey Cull.
Individual Show Ticket Pricing: $25 for adults, $20 for seniors/military, and $12 for students at the door. For tickets and more information for all shows and events, please call the theater at (239) 218-0481 or visit LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com. The Laboratory Theater of Florida is located in the River District at 1634 Woodford Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901.
A discounted rate for season tickets will be available at the 9th Season Announcement Soiree and fundraiser on April 17th, 6:30pm. Other April events include an April 3rd, 7 p.m., Holocaust Remembrance Evening.
ABOUT THE LABORATORY THEATER OF FLORIDA:
The Laboratory Theater of Florida, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts, through live performance, education, community outreach, experimentation, and the development of ensemble work. The company features ensemble productions, produces classic works, takes artistic risks, and features and challenges local performers of various skill levels. For more information, visit LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com.
